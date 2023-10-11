Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's Off-Broadway Premiere Of 'TIL DEATH

Abingdon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere production of 'Til Death written by Elizabeth Coplan and directed by Chad Austin. 'Til Death will star two-time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Whitney Morse (The Violet Sisters), Dominick LaRuffa Jr. (The Irishman), and Amy Hargreaves (Homeland).

In 'Til Death, one mother's choice unveils a family's long-buried secrets. As Mary's life-altering decision sends shockwaves through her loving-but-turbulent family, they all must confront their past, reconcile the present, and pick up the missing pieces in the process.

'Til Death will play a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 5 at Theatre Row starting November 19, with opening night set for November 30, and performances continuing through December 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The production is led by director Chad Austin who will drive the creative team, including Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Lisa Renkel (projection design), Antonio Consuegra (costume design), Nicole Emmons (prop design), and Jesse Starr (sound design). Rounding out the team will include Allison Hohman (production stage management), with casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting.

Elizabeth Coplan turned her personal loss into the groundbreaking play cycle, Grief Dialogues. In addition to 'Til Death, Elizabeth wrote the award-winning play Hospice: A Love Story. Her play Honoring Choices had successful BIPOC and multicultural productions and became a festival favorite short film. The Choice is co-written with her husband, Scott. Elizabeth is the Out of Grief Comes Art podcast creator and a collaborator on The A Chronicles, a theatrical series about reproductive rights.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by

Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics' Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.