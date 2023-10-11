Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's Off-Broadway Premiere Of 'TIL DEATH

Performances begin at Theatre Row on November 19!

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's Off-Broadway Premiere Of 'TIL DEATH

Abingdon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere production of 'Til Death written by Elizabeth Coplan and directed by Chad Austin. 'Til Death will star two-time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Whitney Morse (The Violet Sisters), Dominick LaRuffa Jr. (The Irishman), and Amy Hargreaves (Homeland).

In 'Til Death, one mother's choice unveils a family's long-buried secrets. As Mary's life-altering decision sends shockwaves through her loving-but-turbulent family, they all must confront their past, reconcile the present, and pick up the missing pieces in the process.

'Til Death will play a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 5 at Theatre Row starting November 19, with opening night set for November 30, and performances continuing through December 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The production is led by director Chad Austin who will drive the creative team, including Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Lisa Renkel (projection design), Antonio Consuegra (costume design), Nicole Emmons (prop design), and Jesse Starr (sound design). Rounding out the team will include Allison Hohman (production stage management), with casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting.

Elizabeth Coplan turned her personal loss into the groundbreaking play cycle, Grief Dialogues. In addition to 'Til Death, Elizabeth wrote the award-winning play Hospice: A Love Story. Her play Honoring Choices had successful BIPOC and multicultural productions and became a festival favorite short film. The Choice is co-written with her husband, Scott. Elizabeth is the Out of Grief Comes Art podcast creator and a collaborator on The A Chronicles, a theatrical series about reproductive rights.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by

Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics' Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.




RELATED STORIES

1
Raleigh Music Publishing Acquires The Song Catalog Of Alan Jay Lerner Photo
Raleigh Music Publishing Acquires The Song Catalog Of Alan Jay Lerner

Raleigh Music Publishing has acquired for the United States the catalog of the legendary Alan Jay Lerner, comprising some of the most influential and timeless compositions from the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood.

2
Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway

EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, premiered on October 8th and officially opened on October 10. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.  Check out photos from opening night here!

3
Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadways SPAMALOT Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

Performances for the Broadway revival of SPAMALOT begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!

4
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today Photo
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today

Broadway Bridges kicks off today! The fall 2023 program includes 20 participating shows. Check out the press release for more details.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off TodayBROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today
Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony HallPhotos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You