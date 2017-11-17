Judy Garland Costumes and More Up for Auction Today in Los Angeles

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, has announced its highly anticipated event Icons & Idols: Hollywood AND MORE to take place today, November 17, 2017 at their pop up auction gallery 805 North La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California and live online.

This November's event offers an unparalleled selection of pieces by leaders and legends, who commanded and transformed the worlds of arts, entertainment, science, politics and history, as well as a number of never-before-seen, auction firsts including the largest costume collection amassed of one of Hollywood's greatest screen stars, a Nobel Peace Prize medal, a Presidential rocking chair and a wedding cake souvenir from the 45th President of the United States.

One of the most iconic and enduring entertainers of all time, Judy Garland's remarkable life and career during Hollywood's Golden Age was marked by triumphs and tragedy. Loved by millions and generations of fans around the world, her beauty and brilliance continue to burn bright among her legions of admirers, including Michael Siewert, one of the world's foremost authorities on Judy Garland, who brings his outstanding collection of over 70 of her personal and professional items for the first time to auction.

This collection is comprised of her extraordinary and historic film costumes, props, SIGNED contracts and checks, photographs, scripts, jewelry and a piece of luggage Garland used as she traveled on a Cunard ocean liner in the late 1940s.

Judy Garland and Traveling Case" height="383" src="http://www.juliensauctions.com/images/press/2017/icons-and-idols-hollywood/judy-garland-traveling-case.jpg" style="float:right" width="226" />Highlights include: a petal pink turn-of-the-century slip worn by Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis (estimate: $3,000-$5,000) along with the red velvet ball gown she donned while singing "Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas" in the 1944 iconic holiday moment in the film (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); a dress worn while performing "Born in a Trunk" in her 1954 Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning role in A Star is Born (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and a deep turquoise waistcoat also from the film (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); her Bob Mackie custom-made embellished cream ensemble worn at her 1964 wedding to Mark Heron, and in a 1965 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a slender ivory gown worn by Garland in 1948 while performing "In Your Easter Bonnet" with Fred Astaire in Easter Parade (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and more.

For the first time in their company's history, Julien's Auctions will present a Nobel Peace Prize medal. The medal, awarded to Sir Cyril Norman Hinshelwood in 1956 by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for Chemistry, is 23 carat gold and weighs 202g (estimate: $200,000-$400,000). Born in London, England, Sir Hinshelwood was knighted in 1948 and appointed to the Order of Merit in 1960. In 1956, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize with Nikolay Semenov of the USSR for their researches into the mechanism of chemical reactions, specifically in the reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.

Presidential and royal items steeped in history and intrigue will also be featured including a 1963 oak and leather upholstered rocking chair commissioned and gifted by President John F. KENNEDY to Senator Stanley Arnold (estimate: $8,000-$10,000), which is an exact replica of Kennedy's famed rocking chair built by White House upholsterer Lawrence Arata on the recommendation of the President's doctor and a souvenir wedding cake from the 2005 marriage of President Donald Trump to First Lady Melania Knauss (estimate: $1,000-$2,000). As the actual seven-tier wedding cake (reportedly costing $50,000) was not eaten by the wedding guests due to the amount of wire used to make it stand, the individual chocolate truffle cake favors were taken home to enjoy. A pair of pale grey chamois lederhosen, circa 1930s (estimate: $8,000-$10,000).

Bruno Bernard's images of Monroe including an original black and white vintage photograph of the star taken and SIGNED by Bernard on the set of The Seven Year Itch (1955) (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); a medical file pertaining to her cosmetic surgery (estimate: $20,000--$30,000); and a mid-1940s black colobus fur coat worn by Monroe to the 1948 film premiere of The Emperor Waltz (estimate: $20,000-$30,000). The black colobus monkey is currently on the endangered species list; this coat may be sold to a resident of California without requiring a Federal permit. A non-California resident may bid on this coat and if he or she were the winning bidder could apply for a Federal permit to remove the coat from the state of California. Other items include SIGNED checks, a silkscreen print by Milton Greene, photographs of Marilyn by Manfred Kreiner and Bert Stern, original color slides from her 1959 film Some Like It Hot, a pelvic x-ray exam, a coffee table, mirror, letters and candid photographs.

"Each year our incredible selection of items curated for our Hollywood auction events becomes bigger and better, and our November sale is no exception," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "From the largest collection of Judy Garland's costumes to a Nobel Peace Prize medal and historical items from Presidents John F. KENNEDY and Donald Trump, we are proud to present this extraordinary range of memorabilia at this fantastic auction."

Action packed pieces by American mavericks and daredevils round out this event with several items of Evel Knievel, including a 1970 Triumph T100c formerly displayed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas (estimate: $25,000-$30,000), a Knieval red, white, and blue leather jacket (estimate: $15,000-$18,000), and a parachute for his Formula One dragster (estimate: $10,000-$14,000); a western shirt ripped with "blood" stains worn by Heath Ledger in the passionate fight scene with his co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain (2005) (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); an original A6L space suit glove designed for astronaut Neil Armstrong in preparation for the 1969 Apollo 11 mission (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); Brad Pitt's custom designed ensemble suit and shirt (Estimate: $800-$1,200) and fake "bloody" shirt (estimate: $400-$600) worn in his portrayal of John Smith opposite Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005); a vintage baccarat card shoe used in the opening credits of Bruce Lee's Game of Death (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) as well athletic shoes owned by the martial arts movie star (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and documents by Hollywood tough guy Humphrey Bogart and larger than life mobsters Charlie "Lucky" Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Arthur "Dutch" Schultz and Albert Anastasia.

Other stand out items include a Gone with the Wind screenplay for the film publicist's William R. Ferguson (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); an original Colonel Sanders suit worn by Colonel Harland David Sanders for his work with Kentucky Fried Chicken (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); an original Russian Sokol-K space suit, circa 1970s, bearing a Soviet flag and Salyut space station programme patch with gloves and communications headset (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); Charlie Chaplin's bamboo cane (estimate: $4,000-$6,000) and felt hat worn in Monsieur Verdoux (1947) (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); some of Greta Garbo's most private pieces including her portrait of Mauritz Stiller (who was credited with discovering the famous and reclusive movie star) painted by Arvid Fougstedt (estimate: $2,000-$4,000), original artwork created by Garbo showing an angel in flight with flowers (estimate: $1,000-$2,000), and more.

