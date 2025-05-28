Judy Craymer Talks MAMMA MIA!: Sabrina Carpenter in Third Film, Television Version, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Mamma Mia! set to return to Broadway this summer, the rumor mill is circulating about a third film in the franchise, television series, and more, based on the iconic storyline. Producer Judy Craymer told Baz Bamigboye of Deadline that Sabrina Carpenter may be in talks to star in the next film.

Craymer mentioned that Carpenter, the pop star who is no stranger to the musical theatre scene, would play "a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

While she didn't speak further on the possibility of casting Carpenter in a future Mamma Mia! project, Craymer noted that the third Mamma Mia! film is well into development.

"We know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen," she said.

Craymer also commented on a possible Mamma Mia! television series spinoff, but that seems to be something not currently being worked on.

"When people want content, there’s the movies, the stage show, there’s other productions of the stage show, and eventually there’ll probably be a TV series or something," she commented.

When asked for more information about what that could look like, she said, “It’ll be a comedy-drama made for TV. I’m not doing that now. But I’m just saying it could happen."

Read more on Deadline.