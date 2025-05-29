Joyce Lao Brings #40SANDSINGLE to New York and Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a successful performance at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, "#40sandsingle" will return for the 2025 festival. Audiences can anticipate an evening of comedic entertainment and perceptive discourse with Joyce's performance, "#40sandsingle - The Secrets to Finding Loooove!!!". This humorous examination of dating and relationships explores the eccentricities of modern romance through the persona of Dr. Kara Kibara, who delivers a Ted Talk-inspired presentation featuring original musical compositions, spoken word segments, and interactive components.

"#40sandsingle" has evolved from a casual variety show featuring cover songs into a full-fledged musical theater production. This new iteration boasts original music, a richer storyline offering both comedic and poignant moments, and incorporates more of Joyce's Indigenous Igorot Filipino heritage into the narrative. These performances feature Danny Boyd Yahraes and Anna Bredikhina.

Previews for the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival will be presented by Joyce at The PIT in New York City on the following dates:

June 5th, 10:30 PM

June 12th, 10:30 PM

June 18th, 6:15 PM

Tickets for the New York City previews are priced at $12 online and $18 at the door. Tickets are available HERE.

Subsequent to the New York previews, the production will be staged at theSpaceUK Haldane Theater during the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival at 22:55, with a preview performance on August 3rd and a run from August 4th to 16th.

Edfringe Online Ticket page HERE.