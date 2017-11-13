Joyce DeWitt, Julia Murney and Anita Gillette Join WOMAN OF THE YEAR at Feinstein's/54 Below

Joyce Dewitt (Three's Company), Anita Gillette (A Parallelogram), and Julia Murney (Wicked), have joined Feinstein's/54 Below's star-studded Woman of the Year: In Concert on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. A portion of the proceeds will be going to The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.

The role of Tess Harding, originally played by Lauren Bacall, will be divided amongst eight different actresses including Ms. DeWitt, Ms. Murney, Dee Hoty (Gigi), Christine Toy Johnson (Hello, Dolly!), Luba Mason (How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying), Christine Pedi (Spamilton), and Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch).

Sam Craig, Tess' love interest, will be played by Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten) and Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical). John "Lypsinka" Epperson (Once Upon a Mattress), Todd Buonpane (Cinderella), and Robbie Rozelle (Songs from Inside My Locker) will play Tess' assistant, Gerald. Ms. Gillette (A Parallelogram), Mary Callanan (Bandstand) and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music) will take on the roles of Jan, Helga, and Alexi, respectively.

The ensemble will include Jody Cook, Cam Cote, Jessie Davidson, Roger Dawley, Miranda Gelch, Will Hutcheson, Ethan Larsen, Mychael Leverage, Maggie Malaney, Paris Alexander Nesbitt, Benjamin Nissen, Libby Rosenfeld, Ruby Shadley, and London Sperry.

Producer and director Robert W. Schneider said, "We are over the moon that all these wonderful artists will come together to celebrate not only the wonderful Kander and Ebb score but to help bring more attention to the wonderful work done by The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative ."

WOMAN OF THE YEAR follows the competitive relationship between television news personality Tess Harding and cartoonist Sam Craig. Songs from WOMAN OF THE YEAR include: "Sometimes A Day Goes By," "One Of The Boys," "I Wrote the Book," and "The Grass Is Always Greener".

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS KANDER & EBB'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles