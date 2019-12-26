Joshua Safran and Netflix's SOUNDTRACK Join BroadwayCon 2020 Lineup

Joshua Safran (Creator) and cast and creative team members from Netflix's series Soundtrack will give BroadwayCon 2020 attendees an exclusive behind the scenes look at the new musical series on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Soundtrack, from creator Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl, Smash, Quantico), is a musical drama that explores the love stories connecting a diverse group of Angelenos, told through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds. Soundtrack, which began streaming on Netflix on December 18, stars Callie Hernandez, Paul James, Madeleine Stowe, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan, Megan Ferguson, Jahmil French and Christina Milian.

A link to the official Soundtrack trailer can be viewed here.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.



In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2020. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games.





