Joshua Jay Announces NYC Residency with "Look Closer: A New Magic Show" at Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Prior to its arrival at the Mastercard Midnight Theatre, the show will make its New York debut at the intimate Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall on January 31, 2024.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Internationally renowned performer, author, and lecturer Joshua Jay brings Look Closer: A New Magic Show by Joshua Jay to Mastercard Midnight Theatre in the heart of the Manhattan West Plaza for 8 dates and 16 shows beginning Wednesday, February 7.

Prior to its arrival at the Mastercard Midnight Theatre, the show will make its New York debut at the intimate Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall on January 31, 2024 at 7.30pm. VIP tickets for his opening night at Carnegie Hall are available here, all other tickets are available here. Jay returns to New York City 4 years after his critically acclaimed show, Six Impossible Things, sold out its entire 18-month off-Broadway run.

Mastercard Midnight Theatre, is a 150-seat venue presenting a diverse roster of programming including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, burlesque, music and other unique special events. Previous acts have included Tony Award Nominees Shoshana Bean and Kathryn Gallagher, Broadway’s Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Disney’s Laura Marano, English Singer-Songwriter Raye and many more. Also a TV & film industry hub, the venue has hosted premieres, screenings, parties and talk backs for companies such as Showtime, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, BAFTA, Mastercard and Peloton and welcomed notables like Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco, Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer, Busy PhilippsJessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and more. Tickets for upcoming events available here.

An escape from the everyday, Mastercard Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination thanks to the venue’s pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail lounge, Hidden Leaf. With a kitchen helmed by the innovative Chef Chai Trivedi, the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. 

Joshua Jay is an internationally recognized performer, author, and lecturer. He has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with James Corden, and on Penn & Teller's Fool Us...where he did, indeed, fool Penn & Teller. He has performed in over a hundred countries, and wrote and starred in Six Impossible Things, an acclaimed immersive magic show that ran in New York City for over two years. In 2020 the Society of American Magicians named Joshua "Magician of the Year" for his contributions to the art of magic. Jay is the author of six books on magic, including The New York Times best-selling children's book Big Magic for Little Hands, and most recently, How Magicians Think. Of this title David Copperfield said, "Joshua Jay is a superb, innovative conjurer with an unrelenting love of the art. This book is proof of that passion." Jay has designed illusions for stage and screen, including work for Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire. He was tapped to help the US Postal Service design their stamp series, "The Art of Magic." When he is not traveling, Jay resides in New York City.  




