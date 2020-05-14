Joshua Henry and More to Stop by 'MCC Red Carpet Chats' On Instagram Live

MCC Theater announce MCC Red Carpet Chats, an Instagram Live Series hosted by Ianne Fields Stewart which will feature live interviews with MCC Theater's 2020 Drama Desk Award Nominees.

The series will be presented at 3 PM on Wednesdays and Fridays (some Mondays) starting tomorrow, Friday, 15th and running through May 30th when the Awards will be announced. The interviews will also be saved to MCC Instagram stories as a complete set when the interviews are finished.

On Friday, May 15, the guest will be Nevin Steinberg (Sound Designer The Wrong Man). Others in the series will be Betsy Adams (Lighting Designer The Wrong Man), Ross Golan (Composer, Music & Lyrics The Wrong Man , Joshua Henry (Actor The Wrong Man), Ryan Vasquez (Actor The Wrong Man), Halley Feiffer (Author Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) and Raul Esparza (Actor Seared).

For information and scheduling go to www.mcctheater.org.





