Joshua Henry, Kate Baldwin, Vincent Pastore and More Join Broadway Relief Project Benefit Concert Series

Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys) will kick off a live, in-person concert series to raise money to help the Broadway Community. The Broadway Relief Project is transforming a 4,000 square foot space at Open Jar Studios into a socially distant cabaret space, allowing audiences to enjoy an in-person live event of Broadway stars in solo concert, benefitting the Broadway community. A very limited number of tickets are available.

A unique design of the venue features an isolated space for the artist to perform while also being separated from the audience, who are seated over 20 feet away and divided by plexiglass panels between each seat. The design will allow guests to enjoy a live concert together while sitting in their own private space.

In addition to Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys), artists include Kate Baldwin (Brigadoon, Big Fish), Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar), Vinny Pastore's "Gangster Squad" (The Sopranos, Bullets Over Broadway) and more! In addition to paying the artists and their teams, the events will benefit a charity chosen by the artists themselves. The charities include The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Actor's Fund, City Harvest, Broadway Cares, #WeAre Foundation, The Nick Cordero Fund, and more.

Enhanced cleaning and strict social distancing practices have guided the transformation of the space into a live performance venue. "It's been an interesting challenge, for sure," said Jeff Whiting, owner of Open Jar Studios, "but we are thrilled to have found a way for audiences to do what they've been craving for the past five months - to be in the same room and enjoy live theatre together."

Under guidance from the CDC and The City of New York, the venue is flooded with 100% outside air for two hours prior to the event, enhanced cleaning and disinfection occurs between each performance of all equipment and facility. All attendees will be required to wear masks, will submit a health questionnaire and temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check in process.

Beginning on August 21st Open Jar Studios will begin the event series, marking the only live event on Broadway in over five months.

Tickets between $45 - $90 are available at:

https://www.broadwayreliefproject.com/bwaybenefit

