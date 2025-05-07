Josh Sharp's TA-DA! to Play The Greenwich House Theater This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Sharp's ta-da!, written by and starring Josh Sharp (Dicks: The Musical) and directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), is opening Off-Broadway this summer. Previews begin July 7, 2025, at the Greenwich House Theater, with opening night set for July 21, for a limited run through August 23, 2025.

Josh Sharp's ta-da! is a one-man comedy show inside of a manic 2,000 slide PowerPoint. Expect dumb but erudite jokes and sad but sweet stories alongside the Herculean feat of stupidity that is memorizing a slide every 2.1 seconds.

“As a gay comedian, I'm thrilled to finally fulfill my birthright: an off-Broadway run in the former home of Immersive Sweeney Todd in The Pie Shop,” said Josh Sharp. “But for real, this show and the stories in it are dear to me and I'm so excited to bring them to a wider, smarter, and hotter theater-going audience. Mostly, though, performing it every night will finally give me a chance to really nail the impossible task of this show, which is memorizing 2,000 stage cues. I promise to make you laugh, and to give you an air-conditioned spot to have 1-2 cocktails before you spend a night out in New York's West Village (notably of ‘Sex and the City' fame).”

ta-da! will feature scenic design by Meredith Ries (Untitled Danceshowpartything), lighting design by Obie Award recipient Cha See (Oh, Mary!), co-video design by Stivo Arnoczy (Primer For A Failed Superpower), and magic by Skylar Fox (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).