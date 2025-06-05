Josh Groban to Host the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EMMY, two-time TONY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will return to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony taking place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This will be Mr. Groban’s 2nd time hosting the Jimmy Awards.



The Jimmy Awards will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $110 tickets will be available for the ceremony. The lottery will open at 10 AM ET on June 10th and close at 2 PM ET on June 17th. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be minimally obstructed. Limit one entry per person and limit of two tickets per entry. Entry instructions for the lottery will be announced soon on jimmyawards.com/news.

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country and featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program awards top honors to two local student performers and sponsors their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 23rd. At the Jimmy Awards ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards plays a leading role in charting the future of the live performance industry, with over 80 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music.

The 2025 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 23. Streaming links and information will be available at jimmyawards.com prior to the ceremony. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 26th.

American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards. For those interested in ASL interpretation, they can watch a live interpreter via an alternate YouTube stream. Live closed captions will be available through the "CC" feature on the primary YouTube stream. Additionally, closed captions are available for Facebook via an alternate link. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access. Links will be available closer to the ceremony.

Photo credit: Sami Drasin