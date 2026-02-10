Josh Groban Returning to Las Vegas with 'Gems' Residency This Fall

Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall with Josh Groban: GEMS The Las Vegas Residency.

Performances are scheduled for October 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10, 2026, and will feature fan favorites from Groban’s career, as well as select songs from his new album dropping late spring.

“Las Vegas has always been a place where music and spectacle meet, and I’m thrilled to bring Gems back to The Colosseum for this special run,” said Josh Groban. "These shows will celebrate the songs that have shaped my journey, along with a few surprises I can’t wait to share.”

Citi is the official card of Josh Groban at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale starting Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online here. Shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

VIP packages will be available, with benefits that could include an official meet & greet with Josh Groban, a behind-the-scenes backstage tour, a pre-show stripped-down performance by Josh Groban, a VIP lounge with a glass of champagne and hors d'œuvres, and more. For information on VIP visit wearesuper.co/joshgroban.

About Josh Groban

With a career spanning chart-topping albums, global tours, and stage and screen performances, Josh Groban has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and headlined legendary venues across multiple continents.

His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (7x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illuminations, All That Echoes, Stages (his first UK #1 album), Bridges, Harmony and his most recent release, Gems.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations, along with widespread acclaim.

His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Beyond performance, Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate with his Find Your Light Foundation.

In 2026, Groban returns to the global stage with a major world tour spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe, featuring a career-spanning production that highlights fan favorites from Gems and beyond. He will also embark on a North American co-headline tour with Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson. Take a look at the dates here.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello