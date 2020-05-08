Josh Gad to Host BACK TO THE FUTURE Reunion on REUNITED APART
Josh Gad has announced via Instagram that the next episode of his web series Reunited Apart will feature a reunion of the Back to Future cast!
Check out Josh's Instagram posts below!
He revealed that the episode will feature Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and more!
My announcement video for next Monday's #BackToTheFuture #ReunitedApart got Zoom bombed by someone is who is clearly not my mother. @ReunitedApart #YouAreMyDensity - CLICK LINK in BIO for FULL video and SUBSCRIBE.
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on May 7, 2020 at 9:50am PDT
Oops. Accidentally marked up this picture featuring all of the surprise guests we've assembled for next Monday's #BackToTheFuture #ReunitedApart reunion in support of @projecthopeorg . Guess you're just going to have to tune in Monday, May 11th at 9AM PT/12:00 PM EST to see for yourselves. LINK IN BIO. SUBSCRIBE!!!
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on May 5, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT
