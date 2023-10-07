Josh Gad Will Be Out of Today's Matinee of GUTENBURG! THE MUSICAL

Josh Gad has announced via Instagram that he will be out of the Saturday, October 7 matinee performance of Gutenberg due to a medical emergency.

While standby Russell Daniels will take on the role of Bud for the matinee performance, Gad says that he hopes to be back for Saturday's evening performance.

Watch the full video announcement below.

Gutenberg! The Musical! will open Thursday, October 12 at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. Gutenberg! The Musical! is written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).

