Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson & More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

The production will play December 6, 2023 – January 7, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse. Opening night is Sunday, December 10.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee. The production will play December 6, 2023 – January 7, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, December 10.
 
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Fiddler on the Roof features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Paper Mill’s production showcases the original Tony-winning choreography by Jerome Robbins, marking the first time Fiddler on the Roof will be seen on the Paper Mill stage in 40 years.
 

Fiddler on the Roof will star Jordan Gelber (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: Avenue Q, Mr. Saturday Night; TV: “Elementary”) as Tevye, Jill Abramovitz (PMP: Ever After; Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Golde, Alexandra Socha (Broadway: Spring Awakening; TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Tzeitel, Austen Danielle Bohmer (Broadway: Diana; TV: “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Hodel, Maya Jacobson (Off Broadway: Fidler Afn Dakh; Studio Theatre: Fun Home) as Chava, Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, The Band’s Visit; Wicked) as Motel, David R. Gordon (1st National Tours: Flashdance, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Perchik, Suzanne Grodner (PMP: Sunrise at Campobello; Broadway: Beautiful) as Yente, Jeremy Radin (Film: The Way Back; TV: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Lazar Wolf, and Andrew Alstat (PMP: The Sound of Music; Cape Playhouse: Grease) as Fyedka.
 
The ensemble cast includes Paloma Maia Aisenberg, Sophie Aknin, Ari Axelrod, Ze’ev Barmor, Sabrina Brush, Michael BullardMark Campbell, Will Stephan Connell, Nick DavisIra DenmarkAlex DorfDerek Ege, Carley Gilbert, Emerson GlickBlair GoldbergSusan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Kyra Leeds, Beatrice Owens, Nick Raynor, Anna Grace Rosenthal, and Price Waldman.
 
Fiddler on the Roof is set in the small Russian village of Anatevka, home to Tevye, a Jewish husband and father striving to uphold his family’s religious and cultural traditions, and his daughters. The timeless score includes such favorites as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “To Life (L’Chaim!),” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”A beloved family classic rich with the warmth of a family’s love.
 
The production features reproduction choreography by Parker Esse (Broadway: Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities) and music direction by Jillian Zack (PMP: Songs for a New World; Broadway: Funny Girl), as well as scenic design by Kelly James Tighe(PMP: The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: Shadowlands), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (PMP: Beauty and the Beast; Off Broadway: Rock & Roll Man), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP: On Your Feet!; National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Jason M. Flamos (PMP: Murder on the Orient Express, The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Broadway: Choir Boy; Off Broadway: Suffs), hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas (PMP: The Sound of Music; Broadway: Hadestown), and fight and intimacy direction byRick Sordelet (PMP: The Wanderer; Broadway: Take Me Out). Casting is by JZ Casting. Melissa Chacón is the Production Stage Manager.
 
Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl.
Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince.
Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins.
This production of Fiddler on the Roof was licensed by Music Theatre International.
 
Paper Mill Playhouse’s 2023-2024 lineup also features The Great Gatsby (now – November 12, 2023), After Midnight (January 31 – February 25, 2024), Gun & Powder (April 4– May 5, 2024), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 5 – 30, 2024).
 
Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions, including Q&As held live in the theater with cast members. Paper Mill Prologues and The Director’s Viewpoint will be available to everyone on-demand in the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app.
 
Award-winning access programs and services are available at all Paper Mill Playhouse productions, including audio-described performances, American Sign Language interpreted and open-captioned performances, Braille and large-print programs, and assistive listening devices.
 
Paper Mill Playhouse offers three- and four-show subscription packages, available now starting at just $111. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits – see www.PaperMill.org for details. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org, or at the box office. 
 
Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.
 

ABOUT PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE
 


PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Executive Director). A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney’s Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon inVegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. As one of the nation’s premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion, and provide access for all. We acknowledge that our theater stands on the traditional land of the Lenni-Lenape, and we honor the Indigenous people who inhabited it for thousands of years before European settlers arrived. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.
 



2023 Regional Awards


