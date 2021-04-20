Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jordan Fisher and Dove Cameron Will Lead HBO Max's FIELD NOTES ON LOVE

The screen play will be written by author Jennifer E. Smith and Lauren Graham.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton star Jordan Fisher and Hairspray Live!'s Dove Cameron will lead HBO Max's adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith 2019 young adult novel, Field Notes on Love, according to Deadline. The film will be adapted for the screen by Smith and Broadway veteran Lauren Graham.

In Filed Notes on Love, two teens are thrown together on a cross-country train trip that will teach them about love, each other, and the futures they can build for themselves in this meet-cute romance from the bestselling author of Windfall and The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Jordan's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and as 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" His additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of 'Evan' in "Dear Evan Hansen" and winning ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars." He has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton."

Dove Cameron made her UK theatre debut opposite Renee Fleming in The Light in the Piazza. She is best known for her role in Disney's The Descendants trilogy, recently starred as Amber von Tussle in NBC's Hairspray Live! and is currently starring as Cher in the Off Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


