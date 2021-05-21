Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jordan Fisher Shares In-Costume Photo From THE FLASH

Fisher plays Bart Allen, the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West!

May. 21, 2021  

"Dear Evan Hansen" and "Hamilton" star Jordan Fisher will join "The Flash" as Bart Allen, the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West!

The character is also known in the comics as Impulse, the fastest teenager on the planet.

See a photo of Fisher in costume here, via Twitter:

Fisher joins the series as a guest actor. His first appearance will coincide with The CW series' 150th episode.

Jordan's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and as 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!"

His additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of 'Evan' in "Dear Evan Hansen" and winning ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars."


