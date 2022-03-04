Jonathan Groff to Lead M. Night Shyamalan's KNOCK AT THE CABIN

Jonathan Groff has been announced to star in M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin.

Deadline reports that Groff will join Ben Aldridge, Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird in the new film. Shyamalan will write, direct, and produce the new thriller. Plot and character details for the new film are currently under wraps.

Universal Pictures will release the new film on February 3, 2023. It is the followup to Shyamalan's new film Old, which opened at #1 at the domestic box office this past summer;

Most recently seen in the Matrix Resurrections, Groff starred on Broadway in Hamilton, Spring Awakening, and In My Life. His Off-Broadway credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Hamilton (The Public), A New Brain (Encores! Off Center), The Submission (MCC), The Bacchae (The Public), Obie Award for Prayer for My Enemy (Playwrights Horizons) and The Singing Forest (The Public), Hair (The Public), Spring Awakening (Atlantic).

He's been seen on TV in HBO's "Looking," "And Just Like That...,""Boss," "Glee." Film credits include Frozen 2, American Sniper, The Normal Heart, Frozen, C.O.G., The Conspirator, Twelve-Thirty, Taking Woodstock.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi