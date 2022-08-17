Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez Join Daniel Radcliffe in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at New York Theatre Workshop

Jonathan Groff will star as "Franklin" and Lindsay Mendez will star as "Mary" in Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop. Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. They join the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe, who will star as "Charley".

Directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson, Merrily We Roll Along is to be presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and Patrick Catullo.

Merrily We Roll Along will begin previews at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on November 21, 2022, and is set to open on December 12, 2022, for a limited engagement through January 8, 2023.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along will include Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple) as music supervisor and Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as music director, with scenic & costume design by Soutra Gilmour (& Juliet), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (The Lucky Ones), and sound design by Kai Harada (Mr. Saturday Night). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA & Jason Thinger, CSA, with additional casting by Taylor Williams. Dave Anzuelo (The Great Society) will serve as fight & intimacy director, with Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Slave Play) as stage manager.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

The performance schedule for Merrily We Roll Along is as follows:

November 21 - December 11: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm & 8pm. There will be an added performance on Monday November 21 at 7pm. There will be no performance on Thursday November 24. There will be no matinee performance on Saturday November 26. There will be no public performances on Sunday December 11.

December 13 - January 8: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 1pm & 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm. There will be no performances on Sunday December 18 at 8pm; Saturday December 24; Sunday December 25; Saturday December 31 at 8pm; and Sunday January 1. There will be added performances on Friday December 23 at 2pm; Monday December 26 at 7pm; and Friday December 30 at 2pm.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CHEAPTIX initiative. For Merrily We Roll Along, NYTW will offer all tickets for the first two performances plus a limited number of tickets to all other performances for $25 via a CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery. The lottery is offered in lieu of NYTW's standard CHEAPTIX and CHEAPTIX RUSH programs to ensure that tickets are guaranteed at every performance. Full information about the lottery will be announced at a later date.

How to Purchase Tickets

Single tickets for Merrily We Roll Along start at $145 and vary by performance date and time. Standard ticketing fees apply. Tickets go on sale September 21, 2022, at 12pm ET. All non-lottery tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. There will be no in-person sales on September 21, 2022. NYTW memberships offer priority access to tickets and are on sale now at NYTW.org or by calling 212-460-5475.

Additional details, including the full cast of 19 additional performers, will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Merrily We Roll Along, the NYTW 2022/23 season will feature american (tele)visions by Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares (Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect Rubén Polendo (); Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, in a new adaptation by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation, You Got Older), directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sam Gold (Othello, Fun Home); 2019 winner of the Yale Drama Prize, How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla (Born 1000 Times), co-directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Padilla and Helen Hayes Award winner Steph Paul (The Last Match); and The Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles).

New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and educational programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We've mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power's The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith's The Gimmick and Forever; Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me; Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and assorted Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at nytw.org/accountability.

(Franklin) is a talented Emmy and two-time Tony Award nominee.

Groff recently co-starred opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections. The film, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, released in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday December 22nd.

On Monday November 15, 2021, Groff reunited with the entire original Broadway cast and band of Spring Awakening for a one-night-only, sold-out, 15th anniversary reunion concert, which benefitted The Actors Fund. The reunion concert was the subject of the HBO documentary, "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," produced by Groff, his castmate Lauren Pritchard and Radical Media. The documentary is available to stream on HBO Max.

Groff recently completed production on M. Night Shyamalan's highly anticipated feature Knock at the Cabin. On August 24th, Groff voiced the titular role of Ollie in "Lost Ollie," an animated limited series produced by 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix.

In 2019, Groff starred as the lovable doomed florist Seymour Krelborn in the celebrated Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Groff's Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer. Groff starred opposite Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle in Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical. He received rave reviews for his performance, and was an Outer Critics Circle Award honoree, as well as a Lucille Lortel and Drama League "Distinguished Performance Award" nominee. The production was also honored with Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical," and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

On screen, Groff is the voice of Kristoff and Sven in the Disney animated hit films Frozen and Frozen II. Frozen won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for "Best Animated Feature Film." Additional film credits include American Sniper, C.O.G., The Conspirator and Taking Woodstock.

Groff is also known for his starring role as Holden Ford in David Fincher's critically acclaimed Netflix television series "Mindhunter," which was executive produced by Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. Groff played an FBI agent who interviewed incarcerated serial killers in an attempt to solve ongoing crimes. Groff also starred in the HBO series "Looking," and reprised his role as Patrick in "Looking: The Movie," which concluded the acclaimed two-season series. He also appeared as the recurring character, Jesse St. James, on the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning show "Glee," created and produced by Ryan Murphy.

In the summer of 2015, Groff originated the role as King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning production of Hamilton on Broadway. The musical, which began Off-Broadway and tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including "Best Musical." Groff also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance, and the cast won a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award for the original cast recording. The Emmy Award-winning film adaptation of the Broadway musical is currently streaming on Disney+. Groff also received an individual Emmy Award nomination for his performance in this film.

In 2006, Groff gave an award-winning breakout performance in the Broadway production of Spring Awakening (Theatre World Award winner; Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award nominee). Additional theatre credits include The Bobby Darin Story, "Encores! Off-Center: A New Brain," The Bacchae, Hair, The Submission, The Singing Forest, Prayer for my Enemy (for which he won an Obie Award), Deathtrap and Red.

(Mary) currently stars as "Sara Castillo" on the Warner Bros. television drama "All Rise," currently in its third season for OWN. She received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as "Carrie Pipperidge" in the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel. Other Broadway credits include Significant Other, Wicked ("Elphaba" - 10th Anniversary company), Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional credits include: The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter's Tale (Delacorte Theater). Television: "Elementary," "Modern Family," "Murphy Brown" and "Smash." Debut album: This Time. Her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center's American Songbook, the Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress, Lyrics and Lyricists and the American Pops Orchestra. In 2012, she co- founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program that she runs in New York City, with composer Ryan Scott Oliver.

(Charley) stars next in the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, playing the greatest musician and sex symbol of our time, alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. The film will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel on November 4. Radcliffe just starred in Paramount's box office hit The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Season four of his TBS series "Miracle Workers," with Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni just wrapped production. Last season the anthology comedy was set along the infamous Oregon Trail, with Radcliffe playing an idealistic small-town preacher. Radcliffe also executive produces. The second season, "Miracle Workers: Dark Ages," was set in the Medieval Period and starred Radcliffe as the hapless Prince Chauncey desperately trying to live up to his father's (Peter Serafinowicz) high expectations. The second season aired in 2020 while the original season, which saw Buscemi in the role of a weary God and Radcliffe as a low-level angel, aired in 2019. 2020 also saw Radcliffe alongside Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend," in which he plays the role of Kimmy's fiancé, Prince Frederick. The interactive special aired on Netflix in May 2020. Earlier that year Radcliffe returned to London's West End starring in the role of Clov opposite Alan Cumming's Hamm in Samuel Beckett's Endgame at The Old Vic. The Beckett double bill, featuring Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson, also saw Radcliffe and Cumming star in Rough for Theatre II, with both plays directed by Richard Jones. 2019 also saw the release of the true-life prison break feature Escape From Pretoria in which Radcliffe played the role of Tim Jenkin. Shot on location in Australia, the film is based on Jenkin's autobiography Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison. Radcliffe also starred in the comedic action film Guns Akimbo opposite Samara Weaving, playing Miles, a mild-mannered video game developer who accidentally finds himself starring in his own real-life and violent video game.

Since completing the final installment in the series of eight Harry Potter films in 2010, Radcliffe quickly proved himself a diverse talent. In 2011, he starred in a 10-month sell-out run of the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The following year, Radcliffe starred in the horror/thriller The Woman in Black. He also starred opposite Jon Hamm in two seasons of the TV mini-series, "A Young Doctor's Notebook," a comedy-drama based on a collection of short stories by celebrated Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov. Other notable film credits include the survivalist film Jungle, in which Radcliffe stars in the true-life story of Yossi Ginsberg who was stranded alone in the Amazon jungle; Now You See Me 2, alongside Michael Caine; A24's indie hit Swiss Army Man with Paul Dano; Imperium, a thriller inspired by real events about white supremacists in America and Sony Pictures Classics' Kill Your Darlings. Radcliffe has also starred opposite James McAvoy in the feature film Victor Frankenstein; opposite June Temple in the horror-thriller Horns and with Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver in the romantic comedy What If. Radcliffe first appeared on stage in 2007 as Alan Strang, playing opposite Richard Griffiths, in Peter Shaffer's Equus. Directed by Thea Sharrock, the play then transferred from London's West End to Broadway in 2008. Radcliffe also starred alongside Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale in the sell-out Broadway production of the acclaimed original play The Lifespan of a Fact. Other Broadway credits include Martin McDonagh's comic masterpiece The Cripple of Inishmaan as Billy, which made its way to Broadway from London's West End, and a sell-out run of Privacy, a timely play about the digital age and technology, at NYC's The Public Theater in 2016. He has also previously won rave reviews for his performance as Rosencrantz, opposite Josh McGuire's Guildenstern, in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at The Old Vic Theatre, London. A lifelong fan of "The Simpsons," Radcliffe has lent his voice to the show multiple times. First in November 2010, to the brooding vampire named Edmund for the show's "Treehouse of Horror XXI" special entitled "Tweenlight" and to the character Diggs, a new transfer student whom Bart befriends. Radcliffe has also made a guest appearance as himself in the HBO/BBC series "Extras."

Phot Credit: Matthew Murphy/Chad Meyer