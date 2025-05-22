Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Jordan and More to Present at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards

 tracking pixel
Victoria Clark, Darren Criss, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tom Francis, Jonathan Groff, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Jinkx Monsoon, Alex Newell, Gracie Lawrence, Adam Pascal, Lily Rabe, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Spahn, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, and more will be presenters at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, being held on Sunday, June 1 at NYU Skirball at 7:30pm, it was announced today.

Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen return as co-executive producers of the Awards. This year’s awards are being hosted by Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess.

Gavin Creel will receive the Harold S. Prince Award for Lifetime Achievement (posthumously) and stage and screen star Brian Stokes Mitchell will receive the William Wolf Award. 
 
 



