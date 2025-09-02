Jon, John, & Pete Bring Their Show  to UBS Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of laughs with Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson when they take to the stage in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena on October 15.

General on sale starts this Friday, September 5 at 10AM ET at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sales will begin Thursday, September 4 at 10AM ET.

Jon Stewart is considered one of America’s top social and comedic voices. Stewart recently returned as host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s EMMY Award winning The Daily Show. Picking up right where he left off from his original 16 year run as host, Stewart continues to redefine and set the bar for political satire in American culture. In 2021, Stewart launched The Problem with Jon Stewart which ran for two seasons on AppleTV+. The EMMY nominated series, which Stewart hosted and executive produced, brought together people impacted by different parts of a global problem to discuss how we come up with change. Stewart is also the host and executive producer of The Weekly Show, a podcast featuring in-depth conversations where Stewart and his special guests discuss the challenges, changes and ideas that are shaping our world. In addition to his work both in front and behind the camera, Stewart is also a dedicated social activist. His efforts have played an integral role in the passing of legislation such as the PACT Act which provides needed medical coverage to veterans that were exposed to toxic burn pits and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill, which benefitted thousands of first responders and their families. Stewart also works tirelessly on behalf of America’s wounded veterans through initiatives led by organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Team Rubicon.

JONH MULANEY

John Mulaney is a three-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney can be seen as the host, writer and executive producer of his Netflix talk show EVERYBODY'S LIVE WITH John Mulaney. The show serves as the continuation of the series EVERYBODY'S IN LA. The series features monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and more. EVERYBODY’S IN LA, was a six-night live comedy series that explored Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in 2024. In December 2024, Mulaney starred in the Broadway play “All In: Comedy About Love,” alongside a cast including Fred Armisen, Richard Kind and Renee Elise Goldsberry. Mulaney is currently on the first leg of his newest stand-up tour, John Mulaney: MISTER WHATEVER, performing across North America. Mulaney can next be seen in the Amazon MGM Studios film, MADDEN, an upcoming American biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.

PETE DAVIDSON

Pete Davidson is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He recently wrapped filming How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch for Amazon MGM Studios, set to be released September 2026. Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer, and star of Bupkis, the critically acclaimed comedy series on Peacock inspired by his own life.

From 2014 to 2022, Davidson was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, becoming one of the youngest performers in the show’s history. His signature “Weekend Update” segments and original music videos earned widespread attention and viral success.

He’s released multiple comedy specials, including Turbo Fonzarelli (2023) and Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (2020), both on Netflix, following his Comedy Central debut in 2016. He was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and included in Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2022.

In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the critically acclaimed film The King of Staten Island. Additional film credits include Dumb Money, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Trainwreck, The Suicide Squad, Big Time Adolescence, Set It Up, Meet Cute, Bodies, Bodies Bodies, Dog Man, Riff Raff, and The Home.

Davidson stars opposite Eddie Murphy in Amazon’s hit heist film, The Pick Up.