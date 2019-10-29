Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld team for a great, full-time work from home opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site's regional sales and marketing team on a variety of special projects including sales and developing your own client relationships.
This is the ideal opportunity for someone seeking entry into the field of digital sales, marketing and communications, with an added emphasis on new business development.
Position includes cooperating with the BWW Digital Sales, Marketing and Editorial teams on such projects as advertising sales, client development, agency/theatre reach-outs, social media research and marketing, creation of online marketing and sales materials, and so much more. Plus, you'll earn commission on sales on top of your salary.
You will also gain valuable experience interacting with some of the top minds in the business on the crafting of media plans, database development through our CRM program, joining in on 'Big Idea' brain storming sessions, participating in campaign launches, presentation deck development, and more.
Requirements: Prior digital media experience is a must, as are strong verbal and written communications skills, thorough familiarity with all of BroadwayWorld's online offerings, and proficiency in digital research and social media.
Interested? Please send a resume to contact@broadwayworld.com along with availability, and why you are the perfect candidate.
