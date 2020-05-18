Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Today we discuss the Lyceum Theatre!
Book lovers, theater nerds and anyone looking for a way to (digitally) connect with people outside the walls of your own of your apartment while social distancing need look no further! BroadwayWorld is introducing... BroadwayWorld Book Club!
We are all looking for ways remain engaged and connected to one another, and what better way to do that than reading about, and coming together to discuss, the topic that we all love most: theater. Here's how it works...
Everyone is welcome, and all are encouraged to participate. We will be selecting theater-related books for the BroadwayWorld Book Club to read and discuss via the BroadwayWorld Message Board.
The first BroadwayWorld Book Club selection is Jennifer Ashley Tepper's The Untold Stories of Broadway Volume 1. Tepper has just released the first volume of the book for free on Kindle!
Prompts and questions related to each chapter of the book will be posted to the BroadwayWorld Message Board weekly to encourage conversation between one another and to get the discussion going! Opinions, questions, stories, and comments relating to the chapter at hand, and the book as a whole are all welcome!
Today's next round of discussion prompts will focus on the next chapter of The Untold Stories of Broadway, 'The LyceumTheatre'. Be sure to tune in right here at 12pm as Jennifer Tepper herself takes part in BroadwayWorld Book Club, answering your questions live! You can include any questions you would like to ask Tepper in the weekly post in the Message Board.
Now let's discuss!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't ... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour Announces Closing
The National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will be closing due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join NEWSIES Edition of Disney On Broadway Live
On Monday, May 18th at 3pm EST, Disney on Broadway live is hosting conversation with special guests from hit Broadway musical Newsies!... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.... (read more)