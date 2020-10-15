Join Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein for a Livestream Letter-Writing Rally to Support Those Living With ALS

The virtual event will take place at 6 pm Eastern on Monday, October 19.

Join Rebecca Luker and Danny Burnstein, in a special livestream letter-writing rally mobilizing the theater community to support those living with ALS at 6 pm Eastern on Monday, October 19.

Bring your laptop, phone, paper or just a postcard as we all come together for a 15-minute Zoom call-to-arms to help Rebecca and others battling this terminal and fast-acting disease.

The event will walk through the steps of writing to your own US representative to either encourage them to or thank them for supporting ACT of ALS.

In this special Zoom event, Burstein and Luker will welcome Broadway friends and fans, plus and representatives from I AM ALS to help craft on-the-spot a letter, postcard or email to your Congressional representative.

Rebecca shared earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, atrophy and muscle spasms, leading to paralysis. There is no known cure. That is why advancing these vital medications is so crucial for those suffering from the disease.

For more information on the Letters for Rebecca Livestream visit: https://broadwaycares.org/pre-event/letters-for-rebecca-livestream/

