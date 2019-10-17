Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks New Photo Intern
If you're a New York City-based theater lover with an eye for photography, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.
We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Photo Intern to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.
Proficiency with Photoshop and social media is required.
Candidates MUST own their own photo equipment and have quick access to New York City's theatre district. This is a paid internship.
To apply, please send a resume and photo samples to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Photo Intern'.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Breaking: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!
We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney ... (read more)
Review Roundup: Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in It... (read more)
Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!
Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.... (read more)
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!
We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney ... (read more)
Review Roundup: Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in It... (read more)
Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!
Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.... (read more)