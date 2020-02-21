Johnny Flynn Will Star in, and Write Music For, New Musical Film THE SCORE

A new musical film titled The Score has been boarded by WestEnd films. The film, according to Variety, is described as a "heist musical" and will star Johnny Flynn, Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie, and Antonia Thomas.

The Score follows two small-time crooks who embark on a mission to transform their circumstances. When one of the crooks begins to fall in love with the waitress at a roadside cafe, he begins to question his life choices, but it may be too late to change his mind.

The film will feature the music of Johnny Flynn, lead singer and songwriter of the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit.

"The songs are windows into the souls of the characters," Flynn said of the music in the film. "They speak of another life, of dreams, suppressed feelings and inner turmoil. Johnny Flynn's songs have a timeless, universal, earthy quality, a poetry of immense feeling. They can throb with menace or burst with passion."

The Score is written and directed by Malachi Smyth and produced by Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films and Ben Pullen of Sentinel Entertainment. It is co-produced by Pont Neuf Prods.' Isabelle Georgeaux.

The film will begin shooting in the U.K. on March 16.

