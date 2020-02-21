Johnny Flynn Will Star in, and Write Music For, New Musical Film THE SCORE
A new musical film titled The Score has been boarded by WestEnd films. The film, according to Variety, is described as a "heist musical" and will star Johnny Flynn, Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie, and Antonia Thomas.
The Score follows two small-time crooks who embark on a mission to transform their circumstances. When one of the crooks begins to fall in love with the waitress at a roadside cafe, he begins to question his life choices, but it may be too late to change his mind.
The film will feature the music of Johnny Flynn, lead singer and songwriter of the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit.
"The songs are windows into the souls of the characters," Flynn said of the music in the film. "They speak of another life, of dreams, suppressed feelings and inner turmoil. Johnny Flynn's songs have a timeless, universal, earthy quality, a poetry of immense feeling. They can throb with menace or burst with passion."
The Score is written and directed by Malachi Smyth and produced by Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films and Ben Pullen of Sentinel Entertainment. It is co-produced by Pont Neuf Prods.' Isabelle Georgeaux.
The film will begin shooting in the U.K. on March 16.
Read more on Variety.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Regarding WEST SIDE STORY
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!
Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre... (read more)
Event Calendar Revealed for 74th Annual Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards have announced the calendar for the 2019-2020 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for ... (read more)
Four-Time Tony Award Winner Zoe Caldwell Dies At 86
Zoe Caldwell, the four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway actress, died peacefully at the age of 86 at her home in Pound Ridge, New York, on Sunday, Feb... (read more)