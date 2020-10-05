Johnny Flynn-Led Musical Heist Film THE SCORE Wraps Production

Johnny Flynn, Will Poulter, and Naomi Ackie star.

Following a production shutdown due to COVID-19, the upcoming musical heist film "The Score" has officially wrapped on production.

Johnny Flynn stars in the directorial debut from Malachi Smyth. The cast also includes Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie, and Lydia Wilson.

"From March until Aug. 31, that whole time was spent monitoring the COVID-19 situation, figuring out how to go back to work, figuring out the insurance situation, making sure cast and agents were comfortable, and plotting what a return to work in a COVID-safe environment would look like and cost and how to implement it. It took a number of months to put in place," producer Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films said.

The film follows Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), who are on a mission, known as 'The Score,' that they both expect to transform their circumstances. However, as they await the job at a roadside café, Troy falls in love with waitress Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices, while the threat of real danger hurtles towards the pair.

Flynn's theatre credits include The Taming of the Shrew/Twelfth Night (BAM, Old Vic, world tour), The Low Road and The Heretic (Royal Court Theatre), Richard III/Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe, West End) playing Viola opposite Mark Rylance and earning an Ian Charleson award nomination, Jerusalem (West End) also with Mark Rylance and earning an Olivier nomination. TV includes "Vanity Fair," "Lovesick," "Brotherhood," "Inside No. 9," "The Nightmare Worlds of HG Wells," "Detectorists" and "Genius" playing Einstein for which he is nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Recent films include Beast, Clouds of Sils Maria, Love is Thicker than Water, Song One, Lotus Eaters. Johnny is also a composer for TV, theatre and film and recently released a fourth studio album Sillion with his band Johnny Flynn and the Sussex Wit.

