John Tartaglia, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Rob Ruggiero & More Join The Muny 107th Season

The Muny has revealed the teams of directors, choreographers, music directors and lead designers whose creative visions will bring the theatre’s bold 2025 season to life.

The lineup for Season 107 includes the Muny premieres of Bring It On: The Musical, Come From Away, Disney’s Frozen and Dear Evan Hansen, along with returning favorites Evita, La Cage aux Folles and Jersey Boys.

“For this rich, fantastical and challenging season, we’ve assembled talents ready to take us on many exciting journeys,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The Muny strives to be a theatre that gives its artists everything they need to fulfill their visions, and these artists promise to create a summer full of memories.”

•••

'Bring It On: The Musical'

June 16-22

Book by Jeff Whitty

Music by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Experience the exhilarating clash of competitive cheerleading, high school rivalries and teen romance. Campbell is a cheer team captain, but an unexpected twist uproots her senior year, sending her to a new school with no cheer squad. Undeterred, she teams with her new school’s dance crew to form a powerhouse squad for the national championships. Inspired by the hit film franchise, Bring It On: The Musical is a high-flying journey through the tangled web of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. This bitingly relevant musical has a fresh story by a creative team that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Jeff Whitty. Bring It On: The Musical is proudly sponsored by Ameren. Muny premiere

DENIS JONES (Director)

A veteran of 11 Muny productions and a three-time recipient of the St. Louis Theater Circle Award, Denis is also a two-time Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee. Denis’ work on Broadway has been seen in Tootsie, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn and Honeymoon in Vegas. Recent credits include Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed … (Kennedy Center), Mary Poppins (5th Ave), Crazy for You (Asolo Rep), Oliver! (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), A Chorus Line (Signature Theater), Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (Paper Mill Playhouse), Hello, Dolly! (Marriott Theater), Eurydice (Metropolitan Opera), Call Me Madam and Paint Your Wagon (NY City Center Encores!), The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage) and The Music Man (Goodman Theatre).

JENNIFER WEBER (Choreographer)

Broadway/off-Broadway: & Juliet (Olivier and Tony nominations for best choreography); Redwood (dream choreography); American Idiot (CTG/Deaf West, 2024), Take the Lead (Papermill Playhouse, 2025), KPOP (Tony nomination, best choreography), Teenage Dick (The Public), Cruel Intentions (LPR/US tour). Film: Zombies 2 (Disney), While You Were Gone (writer/director/choreographer, Emmy for short-form entertainment). Commissions: Baryshnikov Arts Center, Tulsa Ballet, New York City Center, CLI Studios, The Arsht Center Miami, The Music Center Los Angeles and Gala de Danza (Mexico). Commercial direction/choreography: Marc Jacobs, CK2, American Express, Uber, Ulta, L’Oreal, Reebok, Philosophy. Weber is the co-creator, director and choreographer of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow, touring annually across the US and recorded for an Emmy-winning PBS All Arts special. She collaborated as executive producer/choreographer on a film version of The Hip Hop Nutcracker for Disney+.

ANNE SHUTTLESWORTH (Music Director/Conductor)

returns to The Muny following her 2024 debut in Dreamgirls. Broadway: Annie, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon. National tours: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (first national tour), Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, Spamalot, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables , The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dreamgirls, Annie. Regional: Music supervisor/MD, Riverside Theatre, Vero Beach, Fla: Thoroughly Modern Millie; La Cage aux Folles; Carousel ; Evita; Gypsy; Hello, Dolly!; My Fair Lady; Mamma Mia!; Legally Blonde and more. IRNE Award nominee. Carbonell Award winner for music direction of The Music Man at Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Work as pianist, conductor and transcriber has spanned from Meat Loaf to Metallica and beyond. She was AMD/pianist for The Bridges of Madison County with Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar. She spent 2024 as MD for Engelbert Humperdinck’s world tour.

RYAN MARTIN O’CONNOR (Cheer Consultant/Choreographer)

is the head coach of the 24-time national championship cheerleading program at the University of Kentucky. A native of Lexington, Ky., O’Connor was a five-time KAPOS state champion and a five-time UCA National High School Cheerleading Champion while cheering for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. O’Connor was a cheerleader at UK from 2008 to 2009, then at Alabama from 2009 to 2012. While with the Crimson Tide, she won the 2011 UCA College National Championship. She was a part of Team USA Coed in 2011 and 2012 and Team USA All-Girl in 2013, winning three ICU gold medals. She was the star of Lifetime’s Cheerleader Nation as an athlete and Cheerleader Generation while coaching at Ole Miss.

The design team for Bring It On: The Musical includes Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic design), Tristan Raines (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Caite Hevner (video design) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).

•••

'Come From Away'

June 26-July 2

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

When the world stopped on 9/11, kindness soared in an isolated Canadian town. In Come From Away, a breathtaking musical based on a remarkable true story, 38 commercial flights from around the globe are diverted for days to tiny Gander, Newfoundland. Unfazed by the arrival of nearly 7,000 surprise guests, the residents provide light in a dark time, welcoming the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and hope. Muny premiere

SETH SKLAR-HEYN (Director)

Muny: Les Misérables. Seth directed the current London production of The Phantom of the Opera, as well as the 2020 UK/Ireland tour (based on Harold Prince’s original staging). Seth has served as executive producer for Cameron Mackintosh Inc. since 2013, working on all recent Broadway and North American touring productions of Phantom, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Seth directed the Australian premiere of Mackintosh’s new production of Phantom at the Sydney Opera House in 2022 and for Vereinigte Bühnen Wien at the Raimund Theatre in Vienna in 2024 (based on Laurence Connor’s original staging). Previously, Seth directed US tours of Frost/Nixon and Evita (both based on Michael Grandage’s original staging). Additional Broadway and touring credits: Evita, A Little Night Music , Finian’s Rainbow, Mary Stuart, Rock ’n’ Roll, Frost/Nixon, The Coast of Utopia, Good Vibrations, Billy Elliot. Graduate of Vassar College.

JESSE ROBB (Choreographer)

Muny: Les Misérables. Broadway: Co-choreographer of Water for Elephants (Chita Rivera Award for Best Choreography and Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations). Jesse was the associate choreographer for the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon. He staged the performance for the Tony Awards broadcast and remounted the show for the subsequent North American tour and Vienna company. Currently, Jesse is the musical staging associate for the North American tour and South Korean production of Les Misérables. Regionally, Jesse has choreographed at The Muny, The Alliance Theater, The Stratford Festival of Canada, Theatre Calgary, Ogunquit Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, The Ordway, The Cape Playhouse and The Berkshire Theatre Festival, among others. Water for Elephants will embark on a North American tour in fall 2025.

EVAN ROIDER (Music Director/Conductor)

recently completed a four-year tenure as music director/conductor on the national tour of Wicked. Other tour credits include Les Misérables and Cats. New York: Wicked, Candide (Carnegie Hall), Encores! (New York City Center). Regional: Barrington Stage, Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, ACT of CT, Tulane Summer Lyric. Evan is an active guest conductor for orchestras across the United States, collaborating with artists such as Michael Feinstein, Pink Martini and The Manhattan Transfer. Recent engagements include Detroit Symphony, Utah Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Fort Worth Symphony, the Louisiana Phil, Sarasota Orchestra, Charlotte Symphony, Tucson Symphony, Toledo Symphony, Greensboro Symphony and the Philly Pops. MM in orchestral conducting from University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music.

The design team for Come From Away includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic design), Gail Baldoni (costume design), Rob Denton (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), and Kelley Jordan (wig design).

•••

Disney’s 'Frozen'

July 6-14

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

It’s here — the Muny premiere of the Disney phenomenon that has taken the world by storm! In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Anna and Elsa grow increasingly distant. When Elsa becomes queen and her hidden powers spiral out of control, she flees, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter. Determined to bring Elsa home to the castle, Anna embarks on an epic adventure with friends. Full of magic and humor, Disney’s Frozen features beloved songs from the Oscar-winning film, along with a dozen new songs written for the stage. It’s a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love. Disney’s Frozen is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones. Muny premiere

JOHN TARTAGLIA (Director)

Muny (director): Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Matilda, Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan and Shrek. Muny (actor): Disney’s Aladdin (Genie), Seussical (The Cat in the Hat), A Funny Thing … Forum (Hysterium, St. Louis Theater Circle Award). Director: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live (writer/director/choreographer), John Tartaglia’s ImaginOcean (SeaWorld, writer/director), Stephen Schwartz’s The Secret Silk (Princess Cruises, writer/director), Disney’s Frozen and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Maltz Jupiter Theatre) and more. Broadway (actor): Avenue Q (Tony nomination), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Shrek. TV: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock , Johnny and the Sprites, Sesame Street, Jim Henson’s Word Party, Julie’s Greenroom, Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles. John hosts Sunday Funday on SiriusXM On Broadway.

PATRICK O’NEILL (Choreographer)

Muny: Guys and Dolls (co-choreographer), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins (choreographer), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (choreographer), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (choreographer). Patrick was last represented on Broadway as the associate choreographer of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical School of Rock, which he also staged in Sydney, Melbourne and Seoul. Director/co-writer: On the Edge (London), Two Sisters (London), as well as Theatre Aspen, The Rev and The Lexington Theatre Company. Other favorites: On a Clear Day …, starring Harry Connick Jr. (Broadway), Ever After (Alliance Theatre), Barry Manilow’s Harmony (Ahmanson Theatre, Alliance Theatre) and The Nutty Professor (directed by Jerry Lewis). Co-creator of The Time Step Symposium, a program that connects and supports choreographers and musicians to ensure the future of dance music on Broadway.

DARRYL ARCHIBALD (Music Director/Conductor)

Fiddler on the Roof and The Wiz (The Muny), Some Like It Hot (Broadway), Jelly's Last Jam (New York City Center, guest conductor), Motown: The Musical (Broadway), Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ (pre-Broadway), Encore! (Disney+), Some Like It Hot (national tour, music supervisor), Yemandja (world tour, music supervisor), The Color Purple (Broadway tour, Paper Mill Playhouse), Wicked (Pantages Theater, substitute conductor), Memphis (Broadway tour), A Little Night Music, Ragtime, Little Shop of Horrors with M.J. Rodriguez, La Cage aux Folles (Pasadena Playhouse), Dear World with Tyne Daly (VPAC), Two by Two with Jason Alexander (Reprise), Passion (Boston Court), Jonathan Dove's Innocence (Banff Centre).

The design team for Disney’s Frozen includes Tijana Bjelajac (scenic design), Robin L. McGee (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).

•••

'Evita'

July 18-24

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Set to a powerful pop-rock score, Evita charts Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to political “sainthood.” The celebrated musical unfolds against a backdrop of political strife in Argentina from 1934 to 1952, following Eva’s journey from ambitious actor to first lady before her untimely death at age 33. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece was last seen on the Muny stage in 2001 and includes the beloved songs “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.” Evita is proudly sponsored by Emerson. Prior Muny productions: 1985, 1989, 1996, 2001

JOSH RHODES (Director)

is thrilled to return to the Midwest and the beautiful Muny stage, where he directed and choreographed Chess, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Paint Your Wagon, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jersey Boys (the first time!). Josh’s Broadway credits include Spamalot, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, It Shoulda Been You, First Date and Bright Star. West End highlights include Carousel and Sweeney Todd. He has also directed/choreographed extensively in regional theatre, with notable productions such as The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center), Regency Girls, Cabaret and Guys and Dolls (The Old Globe), The Sound of Music and Knoxville (The Asolo Rep). His television work includes Sweeney Todd, Company and Sondheim! The Birthday Concert (PBS).

LEE WILKINS (Associate Director/Choreographer)

Evita is Lee’s sixth production at The Muny, following Jersey Boys, Paint Your Wagon, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Chess. He was the director of the NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023. His work has been seen in regional theatres across the country and on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), Hatfields and McCoys (NBC), Alpha House (Amazon Studios), Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (Lincoln Center and PBS) and Company (Lincoln Center and PBS). He performed in the Broadway productions of Kiss Me, Kate; Wonderful Town; Spamalot and Elf. Graduate of Point Park University.

BEN WHITELEY (Music Director/Conductor)

Muny: Anything Goes; The Sound of Music; Singin' in the Rain; A Chorus Line ; 42nd Street; My Fair Lady; The Addams Family; Spamalot; Pirates!; Disney's Beauty and the Beast; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Music Man; Meet Me in St. Louis; South Pacific. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: A Little Sondheim Music and Muny at 100. Music director for 1776 at New York City Center Encores! Broadway/national tours: Hello, Dolly!; A Christmas Story; The Addams Family; Spamalot; The Full Monty; Cats (conducted final original Broadway performance); Grand Hotel; Falsettos; Big. Carnegie Hall: Sail Away, with Elaine Stritch. Madison Square Garden: A Christmas Story. Sacramento Music Circus: Oklahoma!, Something Rotten. Choral direction/preparation: Carousel (NY Philharmonic/PBS) and 31 City Center Encores! productions. Other: Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre, University of Michigan, Three Irish Tenors. Recordings: Allegro, Boardwalk Empire.

JUNIOR CERVILA (Tango Choreographer)

has performed on Broadway with Tango Argentino at the Gershwin Theatre, as well as at Lincoln Center, Town Hall and other venues. As an actor, choreography assistant and dancer in the film Tango by Carlos Saura, he received an Academy Award nomination for best foreign film. He starred in the BBC documentary Travel With My Tutu , with Deborah Bull, the prima ballerina of the Royal Ballet of London. In 2006, he was a guest dancer with the orchestra of Daniel Barenboim and also performed for the Rolling Stones rock band. He has performed in various tango productions, including Tanguera in Amsterdam, London (Sadler’s Wells), Munich and Paris (Théâtre du Chatelier). Since 2007, he has served as a judge of the Tango World Championship finals. Additionally, he has performed and choreographed tango in productions of Evita and Grand Hotel , directed by Josh Rhodes.

The design team for Evita includes Adam Koch (scenic design), Brian C. Hemesath (costume design), Paige Seber (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Steven Royal (video design) and Kelley Jordan (wig design).

•••

'Dear Evan Hansen'

July 28-Aug. 3

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Evan Hansen, a teenager with a severe anxiety disorder, has always felt invisible. But when a sudden death shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. Dear Evan Hansen — winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical — is a profoundly contemporary coming-of-age story about the fragility of life and the need for human connection. Dear Evan Hansen is proudly sponsored by Nestlé Purina Petcare Co. Muny and Midwest regional premiere

ROB RUGGIERO (Director)

Muny: Fiddler on the Roof; West Side Story; Sweeney Todd; 1776 ; Gypsy; The Music Man; Oklahoma!; Hello, Dolly!; South Pacific and The King and I. He has also directed many award-winning productions at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, including Follies, Sunday in the Park With George, Take Me Out and Evita. His award-winning work has been seen at regional theaters all over the country. Broadway: High (starring Kathleen Turner) and Looped (starring Valerie Harper). Off-Broadway, Rob conceived and directed Make Me a Song (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations). In 2011, he directed a new version of Show Boat at Goodspeed Musicals, where he is a frequent collaborator and where he will be directing a 50th anniversary production of A Chorus Line. He is the artistic director at TheaterWorks Hartford.

BETH CRANDALL (Choreographer)

returns to The Muny after choreographing Matilda, The Sound of Music and Camelot. She served as associate choreographer for Newsies, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and the Centennial Gala. Beth is the international associate choreographer for Back to the Future: The Musical, including Broadway, the US tour, Japan and Australia. She recently served as co-choreographer for On the 20th Century at the Tokyu Theatre Orb. She also choreographed Tale as Old as Time: The Songs of Howard Ashman for the 92Y and the original piece In the Pocket for the Joffrey Ballet School in NYC. Other Broadway credits include Gettin’ the Band Back Together and West Side Story. She graduated with a BFA from NYU Tisch.

ROBERTO SINHA (Music Director/Conductor)

Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen; New York, New York; Hamilton; Kinky Boots ; It Shoulda Been You; Violet; Bullets Over Broadway; Big Fish. Tours: Hamilton (Philip Tour), Kinky Boots, Elf, Cinderella. Selected: Spelling Bee (Kennedy Center), In the Heights (The Muny), Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Real Women Have Curves (A.R.T.), Chess (ECF Benefit), Kiss My Aztec! (Hartford Stage). Education: Penn State, MFA music directing under Dan Riddle; Florida State, BM piano performance.

The design team for Dear Evan Hansen includes Michael Schweikardt (scenic design), Joseph Shrope (costume design), Rob Denton (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Kevan Loney (video design) and J. Jared Janas (wig design).

•••

'La Cage aux Folles'

Aug. 8-14

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play by Jean Poiret

The Muny presents La Cage aux Folles, Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman’s hilarious romp about complicated family dynamics, for the first time in nearly four decades. After 20 years together, things turn rocky for Georges and Albin when their son becomes engaged to the daughter of a politician. Adding to the tension is the couple’s drag nightclub in Saint-Tropez, where Albin stars as “Zaza.” This musical theatre triumph, which inspired the 1996 film The Birdcage, features memorable tunes such as “I Am What I Am,” “The Best of Times” and “A Little More Mascara.” La Cage aux Folles is proudly sponsored by the Staenberg Family Foundation. Prior Muny production: 1986

MARCIA MILGROM DODGE (Director)

Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk nominee, winner of the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Director at The Kennedy Center). The Muny: Anything Goes, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical , Smokey Joe’s Café, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Meet Me in St. Louis, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Young Frankenstein, Buddy! , The Addams Family. Career highlights: Stephen Flaherty at Carnegie Hall (director), Tokyo Disneyland’s Daytime Parade Harmony in Color (American show director). TV: Encore! (Disney+). Directed the USA premiere of Deceived (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Olney Theatre), Sherlock Holmes & The West End Horror (co-written with Anthony Dodge, Bay Street Theatre, Edgar Award nominee). NYC: Closer Than Ever (Cherry Lane), Romance in Hard Times (Public Theater).

RICHARD J. HINDS (Choreographer)

Broadway/West End credits include Titanique (associate director/choreographer), Elf (associate choreographer), Company (associate choreographer), Come From Away (associate choreographer), Disney’s Newsies (associate director), Jekyll & Hyde (associate director/choreographer), Il Divo: A Musical Affair (assistant director). National/international tour credits include Come From Away (associate choreographer), 9 to 5 (associate director) and Disney’s High School Musical (associate choreographer). Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, The REV Theatre Company, Flat Rock Playhouse, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, La Mirada Theatre, 5 Star Theatricals, New Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre, Theatre by the Sea and New London Barn Playhouse. TV: Encore! (Disney+), Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, America’s Got Talent , The Bethenny Show, Bring It, Good Afternoon America (featuring Liza Minnelli). Other credits: Azamara Club Cruises (director/choreographer), Viking River Cruises (director/choreographer), Broadway Bares (choreographer), Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (director/choreographer). Training: Interlochen Arts Academy.

JAMES MOORE (Music Director/Conductor)

is honored to be the Charles W. and Janet T. Mueller Conductor. Muny: Les Misérables; Sweeney Todd; 1776; Gypsy; The Music Man; Holiday Inn; Hello, Dolly!; West Side Story; Meet Me in St. Louis; The Producers . Broadway: Miss Saigon, On the Town, Gigi, Follies, South Pacific, Ragtime (original, revival companies), Steel Pier, Company. National tours: The Producers; Kiss Me, Kate; Crazy for You; And the World Goes ’Round. New York City Center: Ragtime, Road Show. Kennedy Center: The Music Man starring Norm Lewis, Camelot starring Brian Stokes Mitchell, My Fair Lady starring Jonathan Pryce, Mame starring Christine Baranski. Recordings: On the Town, Follies. Moore is music supervisor for the North American touring production of Les Misérables. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

The design team for La Cage aux Folles includes Matthew Buttrey (scenic design), Bobby Pearce (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Kylee Loera and Greg Emetaz (video design), and Tommy Kurzman (wig design).

•••

'Jersey Boys'

Aug. 18-24

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Jersey Boys tells the inspiring story of four blue-collar kids who became pop-music legends. This global sensation explores the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, uncovering the secrets behind their 40-year friendship as they rise from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of superstardom. Featuring chart-topping hits such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You,” Jersey Boys is a heartfelt celebration of the bonds of brotherhood, the pursuit of dreams and the price of fame. Jersey Boys is proudly sponsored by Commerce Bank and Commerce Trust. Prior Muny production: 2018

MAGGIE BURROWS (Director)

is thrilled to return to The Muny after directing Little Shop of Horrors, On Your Feet! and Legally Blonde. She has directed and developed work with Playwrights Horizons, Atlantic Theatre Company, New York Theatre Workshop, WP Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Geffen. Member of Lincoln Center Directors Lab, nominee for Yale’s Sudler Prize, 2018 Sagal Directing Fellow at Williamstown and the 2018-2020 BOLD Resident Director at Northern Stage. Select credits: Indecent (Juilliard), Man of God (Williamstown, Geffen), TRAYF (Geffen), The Sound of Music (Northern Stage), Spacebar (Wild Project). Associate director: My Fair Lady (Beaumont), The Taming of the Shrew (Delacorte) and Constellations (MTC). Film: Condolences and the GOTV video for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization.

PAUL BYSSAINTHE JR. (Music Director/Conductor)

is an award-winning music director, organist and conductor. He recently served as associate music director for the New York City Center Gala Presentation of Ragtime, having previously served as music director and conductor for the Broadway revival of The Wiz. Paul was associate music director for the premiere of Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, associate music director/conductor for the world premiere of American Prophet at Arena Stage and conductor for the world premiere of Grace at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. For his work on American Prophet, he received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for best music direction. Paul is pursuing the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance at Peabody, where he holds the Dean’s Fellowship.

The design team for Jersey Boys includes Krit Robinson (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Rob Denton (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Greg Emetaz and Kylee Loera (video design), and Kelley Jordan (wig design). The show’s choreographer will be announced shortly.