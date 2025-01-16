Sam Pinkleton to Direct THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reading at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a casting notice, The Muny will be producing a two-week reading of Thoroughly Modern Millie directed by Sam Pinkleton. The reading will take place from February 24-March 7, 2025.

Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori's Thoroughly Modern Millie is a raise-the-roof tribute to the indomitable spirit of New York and the diverse people who call it home and features showstopping numbers like "Forget About the Boy" and "Gimme Gimme."

BroadwayWorld previously reported on The Muny's 107th season, which will include four musicals that have never been produced onstage in Forest Park, two shows that haven't been seen at The Muny in decades and a returning jukebox favorite.

The seven productions include Bring It On: The Musical running Monday, June 16-Sunday, June 22; Come From Away, running Thursday, June 26-Wednesday, July 2; Disney's Frozen

running Sunday, July 6-Monday, July 14; Evita running Friday, July 18-Thursday, July 24; Dear Evan Hansen running Monday, July 28-Sunday, Aug. 3; La Cage aux Folles running Friday, Aug. 8-Thursday, Aug. 14; and Jersey Boys running Monday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 24.