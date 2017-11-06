John Stamos, HAMILTON's Rory O'Malley and More Set for Garry Marshall Theatre's First Annual Founder's Gala

The Board of Directors of the new nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre will host the First Annual Founder's Gala with the multi-talented John Stamos as Master of Ceremonies. The Gala will forever be held on November 13th - Garry's birthday and lucky number.

With Artist Directors Joseph Leo Bwarie and Dimitri Toscas recently launching the marshallARTS family series, offering programming for families and children, the Founder's Gala will focus on raising awareness and funding needed to cultivate educational workshops, summer sessions, original family productions and the expansion of the Storybook Pages Series. Caldecott Award-winning illustrator Marla Frazee (The Boss Baby, It Takes A Village By Hillary Rodham Clinton) recently joined the Garry Marshall Theatre in a multi-media presentation of her book All The World that was described by attendees as "magical."

The red carpet will boast an array of friends of Marshall and supporters of the arts.

The Theatre will welcome comedian Tig Notaro, Joe Mantegna, Happy Days cast members including Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, Laurie Metcalf, Hector Elizondo, Paul Vogt, Joey McIntyre, Paul Williams, director/choreographer of the Broadway-bound Pretty Woman Musical Jerry Mitchell, award-winning composer John Debney and a special performance by Hamilton's Rory O'Malley. Surprise guests and the evening's full program will be revealed at the event.

First Annual Founder's Gala

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 6pm Red Carpet

At Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W Riverside Dr. Burbank, CA 91505

Box Office: 818.955.8101 | Main Office: 818.955.8004 | Website: GarryMarshallTheatre.org

The Marshall family's commitment to community and dedication to build Garry's legacy is much in part to Garry Marshall's belief that gathering people together in a space to share a live storytelling experience was one of the most important ways we process our lives. It is why twenty years ago, the director/writer/producer/actor built a theatre from the ground up and personally subsidized the art and the artists under the roof of the former Falcon Theatre, now renamed the Garry Marshall Theatre.

The new nonprofit organization, with Executive Director Sherry Greczmiel, will continue to bring people together for the unparalleled experience of the live arts, connecting all ages through diverse storytelling and innovative performances. Destined to be a community stomping ground for exploration, education and discovery, the artistic vision helmed by Toscas and Bwarie echo and expand upon the Marshall philosophy that the live arts spark ideas, elicit conversations and pledge the promise of possibility.

The event is chaired by Cathy King and the Board of Directors Heather Hall, Kathleen Marshall LaGambina, Scott Kay, Joan Boyett and Barbara Marshall.

Garry Marshall Theatre is a nonprofit organization providing innovative performances, educational opportunities, and storytelling activities for all ages, year-round. Located in the heart of Burbank and Toluca Lake's entertainment industry, the critically acclaimed and Ovation Award-winning 130-seat theatre was founded in 1997 as the Falcon Theatre by Hollywood legend Garry Marshall. Reestablished as the Garry Marshall Theatre in 2017, the theatre continues to cultivate new artists and experiences that spark ideas and build community.

