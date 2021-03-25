John Lloyd Young Returns to The Space With New 'By Request' Concert

Following the success of previous livestream concerts from The Space in Las Vegas, Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns on Saturday, May 1 with John Lloyd Young By Request: Live From Las Vegas, an up close and personal concert of songs chosen entirely by fans and ticket holders.

The 75-minute livestreamed pay-per-view concert will include favorites from John's popular repertoire of classic R&B, rock, doo-wop, Broadway, and of course, Jersey Boys.

The May 1 concert will begin at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT and then be available for purchase OnDemand for one week following the live event. The virtual VIP after-party will begin at 10:45 PM ET/7:45 PM PT and include a very special bonus post-show where John and his long-time music director Tommy Faragher will workshop requests for brand-new songs fans have been wishing to hear him sing.

There will be several opportunities leading up to the live event to make requests known, including at www.johnlloydyoung.com and on John's social media channels (Twitter: @GenuineJLY, Instagram: @johnlloydyoung and the JLY Facebook fan page, John Lloyd Young Friends)

"It's been a long-haul during COVID but there seems to be some light over the horizon," said John Lloyd Young. "As a thank you to all the fans and friends who've joined us for these several livestream concerts, Tommy Faragher and I are turning the night over to the fans and inviting them to decide which songs they're itching to hear. This special concert and after-party will be entirely fashioned by and for the audience."

Purchase tickets from BroadwayWorld Events here.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.