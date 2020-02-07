John Edwards, Sara Jean Ford and More Join Encores! Production of LOVE LIFE; Complete Casting Announced
New York City Center today announced complete casting for the Encores! production of Love Life. Joining previously announced cast members Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Sam Cooper) are John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), Isabella Houston (Elizabeth Cooper), Owen Tabaka (Johnny Cooper), and Clarke Thorell (Bill/Mr. Cynic).
The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Sarah Bowden, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Sara Esty, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Shiloh Goodin, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Soloja, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Heath Saunders, Dave Schoonover, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Worsing, and Minami Yusui.
Directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter, Love Life depicts more than a century and a half of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world-from the post-revolutionary era to bustling post-World War II America. Accentuated with vaudevillian acts and satiric barbs, Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's rarely seen 1948 collaboration is considered by some to be the first "concept musical" and an inspiration for generations of musical theater favorites.
The production runs for seven performances at New York City Center from March 18 - 22.
Information
Encores!
Love Life
March 18 - 22, 2020
Wed & Thu 7:30pm, Fri 8pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 2 & 7pm
Book by Alan Jay Lerner
Music and Lyrics by Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner
Choreographed by JoAnn Hunter
Featuring The Encores! Orchestra
Music Director Rob Berman
Directed by Victoria Clark
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
