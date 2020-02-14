Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers Join HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE; Full Company Announced
Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer); Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen; in association with Vineyard Theatre have announced the full company for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive - written by Paula Vogel, directed by Mark Brokaw. Tony Award® nominee Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers join previously announced stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.
How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).
The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design) and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).
How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Outer Critics Circle Award; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has t... (read more)
Get To Know MEAN GIRLS' Newest Cast Members!
This news is so fetch! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, North Shore High is getting a new batch of students in the coming weeks, with Sabrina Car... (read more)
Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call for Winthrop Paroo
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway thisÂ fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
Protestors Respond To New WEST SIDE STORY Statement On Amar Ramasar Controversy
Since principal casting was announced for the Ivo van Hove-directed Broadway revival ofÂ West Side Story was announced last July, there haveÂ been publi... (read more)
SIX Announces Sixty Rush and Lottery Tickets For Every Preview Performance
Performances ofÂ SIX begin Thursday, February 13 and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum announced today a new i... (read more)
Marina Pires Will Make Broadway Debut as Jasmine ALADDIN; Ainsley Melham and Rodney Ingram Will Return!
Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company's sixth anniversary. Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian pr... (read more)