Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers Join HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE; Full Company Announced

Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer); Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen; in association with Vineyard Theatre have announced the full company for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive - written by Paula Vogel, directed by Mark Brokaw. Tony Award® nominee Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers join previously announced stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design) and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Outer Critics Circle Award; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.





