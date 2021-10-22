Joe Iconis, Tracie Thoms, Bonnie Milligan and More Join Rhinebeck Writers Retreat 10th Anniversary Fundraiser

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat is having a 10th anniversary virtual fundraiser November 18th at 7:00pm EST, "Celebrating a Decade of Writers & New Musicals."

Host Tracie Thoms, of Broadway's Rent and Falsettos and TV's Cold Case and 9-1-1, will interview musical theatre writer alumni of the first 10 years live, including Joe Iconis (Tony-nominee for Be More Chill), Max Vernon (KPOP), Dawn Landes (ROW, Independent Music Award), Lynne Shankel (Ochestrator for Broadway's Allegiance), and Eric Ulloa (Passing Through, Kennedy Center Citizens Award).

Dozens of Broadway artists are performing, including Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Heath Saunders (Company), and Badia Fahra (School of Rock).

There will be special appearances by Beth Malone (Tony- nominee, Fun Home), Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls), Cinco Paul (Creator of Schmigadoon), and Kyle Jarrow (Tony Nominee, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical).

Registration is pay what you can, starting at only $25. The Premium Sponsor for the fundraiser is Concord Theatricals. Founding Executive Director Kathy Evans said, "How exciting to celebrate our first 10 years with so many talented artists. Here's to the next ten years of supporting musical theatre writers!"

You can see the full line-up of artists and register for the fundraiser at https://www.rhinebeckwriters.org/2021-fundraiser.