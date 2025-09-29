Joanna Gleason's Directorial Debut THE GROTTO Now Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grotto, the feature film written and directed by Tony Award–winning actress and director Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, I Love My Wife), is now available to audiences nationwide on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and YouTube. Find out how to rent the movie here.

Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad; Love, Victor; Life in Pieces; Soulmates) stars as Alice, a woman who uncovers the secret past of her deceased fiancé when she inherits part ownership of a forgotten nightclub in the Mojave Desert. Jonathan Del Arco (Major Crimes, Picard, The Closer) plays Victor, the owner of the nightclub. Emmy Award-winner Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) plays Kip, Alice's Best Friend.

Other principal roles are played by Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee (Once) and Golden Globe-nominated actress Susan Sullivan (The Kominsky Method, Castle, Falcon Crest). Supporting roles are played by Tony Award-winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Dirty Blonde, Seussical, The Addams Family), Caroline Aaron (The Iceman Cometh, Social Security, I Hate Hamlet, Relatively Speaking, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Michael Nouri (Victor/Victoria, Flashdance, Damages), Miguel Sandoval (Medium, Station 19), and Amy Aquino (The Heidi Chronicles, ER, Picket Fences, Bosch).

The Grotto is produced by Laure Sudreau (Ouroboros Entertainment) and Todd Shotz, Tim Kirkman, Kelly Woyan, and Sean Akers (T42 Entertainment). The movie is distributed by FLMKR, a company dedicated to helping artists survive the ever-evolving film industry. Co-founded by producers Sean Akers (Margin Call) and Tyler Pearson (Sasquatch Sunset), FLMKR provides tailored support to filmmakers from development to distribution. Watch the trailer below.