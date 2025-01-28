Jimmy Fallon to Make Broadway Debut in ALL IN Tonight

The production currently stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll.
“The Tonight Show” host, producer and New York City icon, Jimmy Fallon, will make Broadway debut tonight as he joins the all-star cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich.
With direction by Alex Timbers, the production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll. All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is now in performances at the Hudson Theatre.
All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast as follows: Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16); Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2); Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2); Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2); David Cross (February 4 – 9); Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16); Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16); and Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16).
The acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) perform songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.
LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.
The creative team includes David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music supervisor, orchestrations, arrangements and incidental music). Additionally, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake created the illustrations for the production.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid