Jim Parsons to Star in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Classic Stage Company This Fall

Classic Stage Company announced today that Jim Parsons will lead the cast of their fall production of A Man of No Importance, portraying Alfie Byrne.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man of No Importance will be the final CSC production directed by John Doyle following his tenure as Artistic Director. A Man of No Importance will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30 for a limited run through Sunday, December 4.

A Man of No Importance is produced by special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs. Further casting will be announced in the coming weeks.



Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.



CSC memberships are available, starting at $25, and include guaranteed access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions annually, including A Man of No Importance. Member and single tickets for A Man of No Importance will go on sale at a later date. More information on memberships and tickets is available online.



ABOUT Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy

and understanding.



In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.



In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told.

Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Photo credit: Jesse Dittmar