Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage Join Betsy Wolfe in JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Two new cast members have been announced to join the previously announced Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe this summer in JOY: A New True Musical! Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage have been added to the cast. Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy’ with Jill and Honor rounding out three generations of casting in the production portraying Joy’s mother ‘Toots’ and daughter ‘Christie’ respectively.

“The mother/daughter dynamics featured in JOY are part of what drew me to this show,” said director Lorin Latarro. “This production is not only about Joy’s story – it’s one that includes three generations of women and their stories of resilience and determination to change their current and future circumstances. I’m excited for people to experience this inspiring production!”

Previews will begin at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) on Saturday, June 21 with an opening night set for Sunday, July 20. The powerful and uplifting new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY® and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro.

Complete casting for JOY: A New True Musical will be announced soon.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Tony Award Winner Kai Harada and Haley Parcher (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Darion Matthews (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.

In addition to Moran and Davenport, JOY: A New True Musical is also co-produced by TBD Theatricals, Christine Petti, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Scott Abrams, Adam Riemer, Christine G. Williamson, Sheri & Les Biller, Michael T. Cohen & Robin Reinach, Ashley Howe, Marco Santarelli, Mark Jacobs, Sara Miller McCune, Megan Ann Rasmussen, and Larry & Robin Kaufman.

BIOGRAPHIES

Jill Abramovitz (Toots) Broadway: All In, Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof, Cinderella, 9 to 5, and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Regional credits include Golde in Fiddler (The MUNY, Papermill), Lillian Kantrowitz in A Walk On the Moon (George Street), Veronica in God of Carnage (The Cape Playhouse), and shows at Goodspeed, The Kennedy Center and Barrington Stage. TV and film credits include Susan Charles on Chicago Med and Stevie inThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as The Blacklist, Bluebloods, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: SVU, The Last OG, Daugher of the Bride and Unholy (Sundance, SXSW). Also an award-winning lyricisit/bookwriter, Jill was a contributing lyricist on Broadway’s It Shoulda Been You and has multiple projects in development. Jillaonline.com