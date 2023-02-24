Jiaoying Summers To Perform At Le Poisson Rouge, February 28

From China to Hollywood to everywhere, standup Queen Jiaoying Summers brings her magic and poison to the iconic Le Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village on Tuesday February 28 for a special night In The Round.

Jiaoying has been stirring the comedy scene with her brutally honest take on being a surviving product of China's one child policy and making her way to an education in Kentucky to headlining at famous Los Angeles and New York clubs. She is consistently unapologetic, naughty and charming all at the same time.

From a dumpster baby in China to TikTok comedy queen in Hollywood, Jiaoying Summers is the hottest Chinese American woman in comedy. She is a regular headliner at The Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, The Hollywood Improv, Westside Comedy and Caroline's NYC. Her 30-minute comedy special is streaming on Peacock and Prime Video. She was recently featured on Good Day San Diego, NBC4, Vogue Magazine and The LA Times. She is the owner of The Hollywood Comedy in Los Angeles and focuses on producing shows that promote representation in comedy. Her signature style and hilarious "Uber Karen" has racked up more than 1.3 million followers, 25 million likes and more than 1 billion likes combined across socials. Summers was recently inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

For more information, please go to: https://www.jiaoyingsummers.com/. Jiaoying Summers - In The Round, Tuesday, February 28 @ 7:00PM doors, 8:00PM show. Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St, New York. Tickets: Starting at $33.00 - Please buy tickets via the link here.