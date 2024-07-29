Jessie Mueller Joins DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL TikTok Live Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jeff Kinney, author of the bestselling book series The Diary of a Wimpy Kid, will participate in a special TikTok event to discuss the new album Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical from Ghostlight Records on Monday, July 29 at 7:00 PM Eastern.

Along with two of the musical's creators – Alan Schmuckler, and Kevin Del Aguila – Kinney will discuss their experiences of going “from page to stage” and more, live and in person from the Wimpy Kid Studio. Fans can expect a behind-the-scenes look into the Studio and a special appearance by Jessie Mueller, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star who appears on the album. Tune in at 7:00 PM on TikTok @wimpykidoffficial.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical, which is available in streaming and digital platforms from Ghostlight Records, features music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, with book by Kevin Del Aguila. The show is based on The Diary of a Wimpy Kid bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Studios. The cast album is produced by Alan Schmuckler, who provides orchestrations, with vocal arrangements by Schmuckler and Michael Mahler. The cast album is executive produced by Alchemation and produced by Alan Schmuckler and Kevin McCollum.

“Experiencing Wimpy Kid leap from page to musical stage has been one of the most gratifying privileges I've had as an author,” says Kinney. “It's been awesome to see how instantly the community on TikTok has also become hooked on the recently-released musical cast album, especially the song, ‘Dear Diary!' We're looking forward to showing our appreciation by taking fans backstage to meet the enormously talented creators and contributors for an evening of fun!”

The cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical features Michael Deaner, Kai Edgar, Cody Braverman, Crede Cole Cooper, Lily Nicole Tolchin, Sid Kamat, Winter Donnelly, Kylie Kuioka, Corey J, Khadija Sankoh, Samuel Li Weintraub, Colin Trudell, Livvy Marcus, Om Angarkar, Soren Miller, Avery Espiritu, Norbert Leo Butz, Kevin Del Aguila, Sutton Foster, and Jessie Mueller.

Middle school, ugh. It's the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He'll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg's best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it's not going to be Greg… no way. See Jeff Kinney's popular character take center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg's plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Jeff Kinney is one of the world's bestselling authors; Diary of a Wimpy Kid books are published in 84 editions in 69 languages and have sold more than 290 million copies globally. The series has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen years since its publication and through the release of the eighteenth book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer, which published on October 24 and became an instant No.1 bestseller. Kinney's nineteenth book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess will publish on October 22, 2024. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the latest animated movie based on the wildly successful books series is available now, exclusively on Disney+.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical premiered in 2016 at The Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was developed by Alchemation by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.