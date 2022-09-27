Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessica Vosk and Peppermint Join A IS FOR Benefit With Patti LuPone, Martha Plimpton & More

In its 10-year history A is For has distributed over $200K to direct service providers. Their gala is a night that brings together the best of Broadway and more.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Jessica Vosk and Peppermint will join Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Bonnie Milligan, Javier Muñoz, Ann Harada, Peppermint, Jessica Vosk and special surprise guests for the 'A is For' annual benefit this Sunday, October 2 at 54 Below.

A is For is commemorating their 10-year anniversary by returning for their annual benefit live and in person back at 54 Below. A is For is leading the charge in the Broadway Arts community of advancing reproductive rights and amplifying art and artists across the country and around the world that work to bust abortion stigma.

Because they believe the fundamental human right to agency over one's own body and future should be spoken about clearly and without euphemism, qualification, or apology, they have changed the name of their annual gala from Broadway Acts for Women to Broadway Acts For Abortion. Women are not the only people who need abortion care; trans men, nonbinary people, and kids under 18 also need abortions. The shocking political SOCTUS decision to overturn Roe has already decimated countless lives, and ensuring reproductive justice in America has never been more precarious. BAFA raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. BAFA is the ONLY annual Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.

In its 10-year history A is For has distributed over $200K to direct service providers. Their gala is a night that brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions and of course a bit of mayhem. Hosted by Emmy award winner Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon. Directed by Greg Santos. Musical direction by Dan Lipton. Previous performers include Cecily Strong, Sara Bareilles, Ariana DeBose ( board member), Deborah Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, BD Wong, Betty Buckley and Brandon Victor Dixon among others

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: Sunday Oct 2nd; 6:30 pm

WHERE: 54 Below.
254 West 54th St. NYC

TICKETS: $150-$500
TICKETS: $150-$500
All tickets include show and afterparty.


