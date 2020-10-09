Jessica Vosk Takes Over Our Instagram Saturday!
Jessica's virtual concert, Coco Catch Up, premieres Saturday, October 10 at 8pm ET.
In celebration of her virtual concert this weekend, Jessica Vosk will be taking over our Instagram on Saturday, October 10! Follow along with us on BroadwayWorld's Instagram.
Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto during her virtual concert 'Coco Catch Up' on Saturday, October 10 at 8pm ET.
Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell. Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!"
Jessica is was recently on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Vosk also recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk. For my family, who have always let me fly.
