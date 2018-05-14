Jesse Tyler Ferguson Will Sit Down With Ilana Levine This Sunday

Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson will sit down with Little Known Facts Podcast Creator Ilana Levine this Sunday at 6:30 pm at the W Times Square Hotel for an intimate conversation about life, love and art. Throughout the afternoon little known facts will be revealed as Jesse and Ilana discuss the real side of what it is to pursue a career in the arts.

Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents. John Zeitoun serves as associate producer for the evening.

A limited number of $15.00 standing and $25.00 reserved seating tickets are available for purchase by visiting bit.ly/2qhWDYl.

Broadway At W is an authentic experience at the exclusive W Hotels in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts!

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine featuring intimate and hilarious conversations with today's most successful artists working in Film, Television and on Broadway. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges .... and along the way expose Little Known Facts. Previous podcast guests include Allison Janney, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Laura Linney, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Nixon and more. To listen download Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine from the podcast menu on Tunes!









