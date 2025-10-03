Jeremy Stolle, Satomi Hofmann & Arri Lawton Simon Will Bring NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS To The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Broadway veterans Jeremy Stolle, Satomi Hofmann, and Arri Lawton Simon in No More Talk of Darkness on Monday, November 3 at 7 PM. The evening will also feature an opening set by TikTok comedian Charles Osborne.

Taking its name from one of the most memorable lines in The Phantom of the Opera, the concert will offer audiences a chance to hear Phantom like they’ve never heard it before, alongside a wide-ranging program of Broadway standards, beloved ballads, and original songs. Stolle, who has performed in Phantom for more than 15 years, will be joined by Hofmann and Simon for an evening that promises soaring vocals, theatrical storytelling, and humor.

Audiences can expect renditions of classics from Rodgers and Hammerstein and selections from The Greatest Showman, interwoven with personal stories from life on Broadway. With Stolle’s renowned charisma and musicianship, combined with the artistry of Hofmann and Simon, the concert is designed to be both heartfelt and celebratory, offering a night of music about love, perseverance, and joy.

Tickets for No More Talk of Darkness start at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum, and are available at thegreenroom42.com.