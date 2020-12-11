Jeremy O. Harris & Greg Nobile Answer Questions About Upcoming RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event

It was recently announced that, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one performance only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund. Jeremy O. Harris, who is one of the producers of the event, went live on TikTok with producer Greg Nobile to discuss the event and answer questions!

They discussed how the virtual event came about, details about how the event will live online after the initial event, and much more.

O. Harris shared: "I think that one of the main concerns that people had and people have talked about is who is doing this, how is it being credited, can they be a part of it etc."

Nobile answered, "The way that we decided to do this was as a benefit for the Actors Fund... It's going to be completely digital. We are working with all TikTok creators, from Emily, who wrote the original Ode to Remy, to Dan who then orchestrated it and did the arrangements and had been on the frontlines of all of the media and press conversations about what this is, and we're working with two writers, Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley."

Nobile continued to say, "This is fully sanctioned by Disney... and we're going to announce in a few weeks who is the team that is collaborating with the TikTok community, and they're literally some of the most exciting people making theatre in New York, and beyond right now."

Addressing the music, Nobile shared, "By the time that this project is over, all of the songs that are featured in the program will have full, Broadway-ready scores, orchestrations, piano vocal scores, karaoke tracks."

When the news of the event was released, Greg Nobile has previously shared, "Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now. We can't wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund,"