Jeremy Jordan and More to be Featured on DEATHLESS Original Studio Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording will be released in digital and steaming formats on Friday, November 7. Deathless is a new indie-folk musical with music and lyrics by Zack Zadek. The first two singles – “On We Go” and “A Life” – will be released on Friday, October 10 and are now available to pre-save.

The album – which features orchestrations and additional production by Justin Goldner and Zack Zadek – is produced by Doug Schadt (Maggie Rodgers’ Alaska), with Jonathan Brielle and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers. Pre-save the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DEATHLESS

The Deathless studio cast includes performances from both rising and established stars from music, theater and film, including Kevin Atwater (acclaimed singer/songwriter), two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Newsies), Sara Kays (celebrated singer/songwriter), Maia Reficco (Hadestown, “Pretty Little Liars”), and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress).

Deathless was produced at Goodspeed Musicals. The album features A&R Consulting by Tal Oz of Hundred Days and casting by Benton Whitley of Whitley Theatrical.

In a world where the cure for aging and natural death has been released in America, Hayley Serling and her family take a road trip across the country to Niagara Falls to process the loss of her mother, and decide whether or not to live forever without her. A unique hybrid that features recording artists alongside actors, Deathless is a moving and intimate indie folk musical.

Zack Zadek is a Brooklyn-based musical theater writer named by Playbill as a “writer you should know.” His musical Deathless was produced at Goodspeed (dir. Tina Landau) and won the Weston New Musical Award and The Turning was selected for the 2025 O’Neill Conference. Zack is a MacDowell, Yaddo, Dramatist Guild, VCCA, and Ucross Fellow and a finalist for the Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant. As a songwriter signed to Warner/Chappell Music, his songs have been streamed over 200 million times and certified gold. Upcoming stage projects include musicals for Warner Bros., Universal Studios, XRoads Entertainment and commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club, Discovering Broadway, Arena Stage, and Ars Nova. A forthcoming album will be released this fall by Warner Music. @zackzadek

Deathless: Original Studio Cast Recording – Track Listing

1) Live Forever – Sara Kays, Jeremy Jordan, Kevin Atwater, Maia Reficco

2) Niagara – Sara Kays

3) Gone I – Sara Kays, Jeremy Jordan, Nicolette Robinson

4) On We Go – Sara Kays, Kevin Atwater

5) For A Moment I – Nicolette Robinson

6) The License Plate Game – Jeremy Jordan, Sara Kays, Kevin Atwater

7) Sisters – Sara Kays

8) Feels Like Home – Nicolette Robinson, Sara Kays

9) Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Kevin Atwater

10) Gone II – Maia Reficco, Jeremy Jordan, Kevin Atwater, Sara Kays

11) A Life – Jeremy Jordan, Nicolette Robinson, Sara Kays, Kevin Atwater, Maia Reficco

12) Up and Away – Maia Reficco, Sara Kays

13) Axis Mundi – Zack Zadek

14) For a Moment II – Nicolette Robinson, Maia Reficco, Jeremy Jordan, Sara Kays, Kevin Atwater