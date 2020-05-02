Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Talk Parenthood and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On May 1 he chatted with Broadway couple Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer!

The pair talked about how their days remain structured because they are taking care of their one-year-old daughter, Clara.

"She gives us her schedule that she's used to, which is very strict," Jordan said.

They go on to talk about what they've been binge-watching, when the news or Disney Jr. isn't on TV. Their shows of choice include Ozark, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, among others. Jordan comments that he loves to have "trashy" shows on during the day.

Jordan also mentioned that he plays the theme songs to some of his daughter's favorite kids' shows on piano.

"They're all the same chords, let's be honest," he said. "It's just four chords in different orders."

The couple talks about what parenting has been like and all of the things they had to baby-proof when their daughter came along.

"It's her house," Jordan said. "We are her cooks and maids and we live to serve the princess."

Later in the interview, Jordan and Spencer discussed their duo show, Starring Opposite You, that they performed at Sony Hall in 2018.

"That was a big thing for me that I was fearing in my career," Spencer said. "I never wanted to do a solo show, and Jeremy is still trying to push me to do a solo show. Doing any kind of concert of that caliber just is a huge fear of mine. I think that's just because talking about yourself in such a personal and deep way, and telling personal stories, scares me."

"It was really fun to get to do something together," Jordan added. "The whole idea of it was that, if we're being super honest, we have kind of tried a few times to make something happen, to be in a show together, and it wasn't working. So we're like, 'you know what, let's just do something together on our own.'"

Watch the full interview here!

Jeremy Jordan was previously set to join the cast of the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors in the lead role of Seymour. He most recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, reprising his role in the recent Netflix film adaptation. He'll star as Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the upcoming feature, Spinning Gold. Other Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Waitress, Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Rock of Ages. TV: Series regular on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash", Disney Channel's "Tangled". Films: "The Last 5 Years" opposite Anna Kendrick, "Joyful Noise" with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, "Newsies."

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for "Grease: You're The One That I Want!," a reality show casting 'Sandy' and 'Danny' in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as 'Sandy', as well as 'Amber' in Hairspray, 'Sherrie' in Rock of Ages and one of three 'Divas' in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Misérables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.





