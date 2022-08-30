Jeremy Jordan Will Return to London in November With His Band, Age Of Madness

Jeremy Jordan's new band, Age of Madness, will perform in London for the first time later this year.

The band, set up by the Broadway star and his friends during lockdown, features guitarist Mikael, violinist Sarah Charness, and drummer Matt Graff. They will be appearing at the new Tottenham Court Road venue HERE at Outernet.

Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today's bitterly divided world.

The show will take place on Sunday 13 November 2022 at 7.00pm.

Jeremy is currently performing a series of concerts at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Jeremy is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He most recently starred opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative Broadway play, An American Son, directed by Kenny Leon. He also revived his role in the Netflix film version of American Son. His most recent Broadway appearance was playing Dr. Pomatter opposite Shoshana Bean's Jenna in Waitress.



He earned Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations for starring as Jack Kelly in the hit Broadway musical, Newsies, reprising the role in Disney's 2016 film release of the show. Also on Broadway, he starred as 'Tony' in the Broadway revival of West Side Story; originated the role of 'Clyde Barrow' in Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the Theatre World Award; and was featured in Rock of Ages.

More information on HERE at Outernet can be found here.