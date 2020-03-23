Jennifer Tepper Releases the First Volume of 'The Untold Stories of Broadway' For Free on Kindle

Jennifer Tepper has made the first volume of her book series, The Untold Stories of Broadway, available for free on Kindle!

The offer is only available through Friday, March 27.

The book has been removed from all platforms as an e-book, which was required to make the Kindle edition free.

Check out the book on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Untold-Stories-Broadway-worlds-theaters/dp/0985471867.

From opening nights to closing nights. From secret passageways to ghostly encounters. From Broadway debuts to landmark productions. Score a front row seat to hear hundreds of stories about the most important stages in the world, seen through the eyes of the producers, actors, stage hands, writers, musicians, company managers, dressers, designers, directors, ushers, and door men who bring The Great White Way to life each night. You'll never look at Broadway the same way again.

This is the first book in a multi-volume series that will tell the stories of all of the Broadway houses. Volume 1 includes the Winter Garden, the Richard Rodgers, the Marriott Marquis, the Al Hirschfeld, the Neil Simon, the August Wilson, the Mark Hellinger, and the Lyceum: eight Broadway theaters that light up New York City.





