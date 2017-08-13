Jennifer Laura Thompson Joins Mandy Gonzalez for Latest #InterMission

Mandy Gonzalez has been inviting Broadway's best into her dressing room to riff a capella. Her latest guest is Dear Evan Hansen's Jennifer Laura Thompson. Watch the pair show off their 'killer' harmonies in 'All That Jazz'!

Star of Broadway, television, and film, Mandy is best known for her portrayal of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award after originating the role Off-Broadway at 37 Arts. Mandy won an OBIE Award in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', subsequently appearing on Broadway in Tim Rice and Elton John's Aida, Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, and as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. She is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler.

On screen, Mandy had a recent recurring role on ABC's Quantico, and can currently be seen in a recurring role in the hit CBS show Madam Secretary.

@jenniferlaurathompson and I sing "All That Jazz" @chicagomusical Find out why, and learn a little more about Jennifer, in our #InterMission video, coming soon to YouTube, subscribe! Link in bio! A post shared by Mandy Gonzalez (@mandy.gonzalez) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT



